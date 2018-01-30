Bollywood actress files molestation complaint

January 30, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment
Be the first to comment!

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman has filed a molestation and stalking complaint against a businessman, according to Indian media reports.

Police said the two had known each other for a while; however, the relationship had soured over some issues following which the actress had stopped talking to the businessman. Nevertheless, the businessman allegedly kept calling and following her.

According to another report, he allegedly broke into her house, and tried to misbehave with her two days ago. He also reportedly got into an altercation with the security staff.

After failing to convince the person to stop stalking, the veteran actress approached the police and filed the complaint under sections 304 D (stalking) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, reports said.

The man has reportedly been identified as 38-year-old Sarfaraz alias Aman Khanna. The police are investigating the matter.

Khanna has been absconding since the complaint was filed.

Zeenat (68), a yesteryear actor, is best known for her memorable roles in films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Don (1978), Alibaba Aur 40 Chor (1980), mong others.

Known for her bold and unconventional roles, Zeenat Aman left a significant impact on leading woman actors in Hindi cinema in 1970s and ’80s.

She also a former beauty pageant holder – she was the runner up in Miss india and Miss Asia Pacific in 1970.


Email This Post

Story first published: 30th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Shahid Kapoor slams Swara Bhaskar for criticizing Padmaavat

January 30, 2018 3:17 pm

I don’t have hard feelings for Karan Johar: Kangana

January 30, 2018 12:24 pm

Sushmita ready to return to Bollywood

January 27, 2018 10:52 pm

Have Deepika, Ranveer gotten engaged? Actress finally addresses rumours

January 26, 2018 6:56 pm

Bollywood celebs confirm the fate of Padmavaat after release

January 26, 2018 1:30 pm

Padvaamat releases in India amid high security

January 25, 2018 3:59 am

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 30 Jan 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 30 Jan 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 30 Jan 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 30 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 30 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 30 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 30 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 30 Jan 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: farahjamil

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.