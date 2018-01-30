Bollywood actress files molestation complaint

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman has filed a molestation and stalking complaint against a businessman, according to Indian media reports.

Police said the two had known each other for a while; however, the relationship had soured over some issues following which the actress had stopped talking to the businessman. Nevertheless, the businessman allegedly kept calling and following her.

According to another report, he allegedly broke into her house, and tried to misbehave with her two days ago. He also reportedly got into an altercation with the security staff.

After failing to convince the person to stop stalking, the veteran actress approached the police and filed the complaint under sections 304 D (stalking) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, reports said.

The man has reportedly been identified as 38-year-old Sarfaraz alias Aman Khanna. The police are investigating the matter.

Khanna has been absconding since the complaint was filed.

Zeenat (68), a yesteryear actor, is best known for her memorable roles in films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Don (1978), Alibaba Aur 40 Chor (1980), mong others.

Known for her bold and unconventional roles, Zeenat Aman left a significant impact on leading woman actors in Hindi cinema in 1970s and ’80s.

She also a former beauty pageant holder – she was the runner up in Miss india and Miss Asia Pacific in 1970.

Story first published: 30th January 2018