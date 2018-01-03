Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Shraddha Kapoor to romance Shahid Kapoor

January 3, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment
MUMBAI: The makers of Bollywood’s upcoming movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu confirmed that Shraddha Kapoor will be in the lead role opposite Shahid Kapoor.

The actor’s Haider co-star has defeated several others potential actresses Katrina Kaif, Vaani Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Shraddha Kapoor for the role in which she will be seen romancing Shahid Kapoor.

According to Hindustan Times, producer Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment confirmed Shraddha in upcoming directorial by Shree Narayan Singh of Toilet – Ek Prem Katha (2016) fame.

Prernaa said, “We will start shooting in February with Shahid and Shraddha. It’s an interesting project and everyone in the team is looking forward to it.”

She added, “It’s a love story and at the same time a socially relevant film. We wanted to highlight the issues we face with electricity in our day to day lives. It has an important message. There have been instances that we are out of station and there is no one in the house for a few days in a month, but at end of 30 days we would end up getting high electricity bill. How is that possible? So there is a tone of sarcasm and it’s obvious from the title.”

Revealing some details, the sources said Shraddha will play a lawyer along with Shahid, a commoner, fighting corruption in the government systems.

The makers of the flick expect to release it in the second half of this year.


