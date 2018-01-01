Anoushey Ashraf introduces her Mr Right to the world…

Renowned Pakistani model, actress, VJ and morning show host Anoushey Ashraf announced to the world on Sunday that she had gotten engaged.Â

In a lengthy Instagram post, the morning show host stated how she was nervous but happy at the same time to be married to someone who she considered was cute and kind at the same time.

“Itâ€™s been a long time coming! As the New Year dawns upon us, allow me to introduce you to my soon to be better half. Heâ€™s really very cute, but most importantly… heâ€™s funny and heâ€™s kind. And thatâ€™s all that ever mattered,” she wrote.

The actress requested her fans to send loads of prayers the couple’s way and hoped that they would “grow old traveling, rescuing animals, planting trees and hugging those who come across us.”

The morning show host paid special tribute to her parents for never pressurising her to marry which resulted in her making the right decision at the right time.

“For all those ladies in Pakistan whoâ€™re under pressure to marry but just donâ€™t feel it yet, am wayyy past the average marriageable age for our so called standards but I did know one thing all along. It has to be what ultimately feels right. It has to be my decision. Whenever Iâ€™m ready. Age is irrelevant. Starting this new chapter of our lives with trust, mutual respect, friendship and a whole lotta love! Nervous sure, but very happy,” she wrote further.

Story first published: 1st January 2018