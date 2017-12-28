Video: Shah Rukh Khan tears up the dance floor with Anushka, Kohli

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar and the 'King Of Romance' Shah Rukh Khan tore up the dance floor with newly-weds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli during the couple's wedding reception held on Wednesday.Â
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been dancing to every wedding function with a host of celebrities since the past couple of days.
However, at a wedding reception held for the couple in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan joined Kohli and Anushka on the dance floor and grooved to a couple of Punjabi tunes.
A host of celebrities from the world of cricket and Bollywood attended the wedding reception bash of the powerhouse Indian couple.
Story first published: 28th December 2017