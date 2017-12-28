Video: Shah Rukh Khan tears up the dance floor with Anushka, Kohli

December 28, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment
Be the first to comment!




MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar and the 'King Of Romance' Shah Rukh Khan tore up the dance floor with newly-weds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli during the couple's wedding reception held on Wednesday.Â 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been dancing to every wedding function with a host of celebrities since the past couple of days.

However, at a wedding reception held for the couple in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan joined Kohli and Anushka on the dance floor and grooved to a couple of Punjabi tunes.

A host of celebrities from the world of cricket and Bollywood attended the wedding reception bash of the powerhouse Indian couple.
Email This Post

Story first published: 28th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Anushka and Kangana hold hands as they pose at Virushka reception

December 28, 2017 12:24 pm

Kohli set for biggest year as Afghanistan make Test bow

December 28, 2017 11:43 am

India aim for history on South Africa tour

December 28, 2017 6:18 am

Salman Khan to star next in ‘Bharat’

December 27, 2017 2:04 pm

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: A look back at the star’s illustrious career

December 27, 2017 10:59 am

PICTURES: Kohli-Anushka’s star studded wedding reception

December 27, 2017 10:39 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 Dec 2017
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 Dec 2017
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 28 Dec 2017

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 28 Dec 2017

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 Dec 2017

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 Dec 2017

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.