Video: Anushka Sharma tears up the dance floor at wedding reception

By: Samaa Web Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's video of shaking a leg during her wedding reception is certainly taking social media by storm.Â

That Anushka Sharma can dance to perfection, we know already. However, it was a sight for sore eyes to see the Bollywood actress perform at her own wedding ceremony with husband Virat Kohli and friends.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Singh Modi and other dignitaries also attended the event.

Cricketers Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dawan were also in attendance for the glitzy event.