Taimur Ali Khan sees his first snowfall in Switzerland

December 29, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
NEWS DESK: After spending Christmas with family, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with their equally famous son Taimur Ali Khan have taken off to Switzerland to ring in the New Year, reported Pinkvilla.

A picture has surfaced on social media, in which Taimur is seen enjoying his first experience with snow in Switzerland. The little munchkin is sitting on a snow sledge and is looking extremely adorable. While Saif and Kareena are seen posing together.

Meanwhile, baby Taimur turned one on December 20 and Saif and Kareena celebrated their tiny munchkin’s birthday at the Pataudi palace. Unlike a big celebrity birthday bash, this year, Taimur’s birthday was celebrated in an intimate manner with just close family and friends which included grandmothers Sharmila Tagore and Babita Kapoor, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor, Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor with her children Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor as well as Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.

Karisma shared many pictures of Taimur along with other family members and was seen bonding with dad Saif as he took him horseriding as well as driving a tractor.

On the work front, Saif will next be seen in Kaalakaandi which is directed by Akshat Verma and also stars Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Kunaal Roy Kapoor and Deepak Dobriyal. Kaalakaandi is slated to release on January 12, 2017. On the other hand, Kareena will next be seen in Veere Di Wedding which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas. Veere Di Wedding is slated to release on May 19, 2018.


