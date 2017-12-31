Have you seen Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle Kaif?

NEWS DESK: Isabelle Kaif, sister of actress Katrina Kaif, has been announced as the new face of cosmetic brand. The brand is already endorsed by actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Have you seen her? Here’s her picture:

The brand has launched actress Katrina Kaif as its face previously and now Katrina’s sister is the newest face, said a statement.

“It is India’s favourite brand. It’s incredible to get an opportunity to represent a brand that has worked with the best makeup experts and introduced some of the biggest beauty trends and products. I am extremely excited to be starting my journey with this iconic brand,” said Isabelle who made her debut with the 2014 film “Dr. Cabbie”, alongside “The Big Bang Theory” actor Kunal Nayyar.

Story first published: 31st December 2017