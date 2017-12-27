NEWS DESK: As Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrates his birthday today, there’s only good news and good wishes for him. His latest film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ turned out to be a blockbuster hit and a big commercial success at the box office. Now, on Salman Khan’s birthday, Bhushan Kumar and Atul Agnihotri have announced their collaboration to produce Salman Khan starrer ‘Bharat’, reported Misskyra.

After the success of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, Salman’s capability of pulling in the audience was clearly displayed.

On the collaboration, Bhushan told Bombay Times, “We have had a long-standing association with Salman Khan from the time we acquired the music of ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’ (1998). We produced his two other films ‘Lucky: No Time For Love’ (2005) and ‘Ready’ (2011), both of which were successful collaborations. Atul and I gel well so we decided to join hands on ‘Bharat’, a human drama that is bound to strike a chord with the audience.”

“In life, you just click with some people. Bhushan and I have interacted many times in the past. His sensibility for content matched with ours. So, having his company on board with us for ‘Bharat’ was a very smooth and organic process,” said Atul Agnihotri. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will release on Eid 2019. Stay tuned for more updates.

Story first published: 27th December 2017