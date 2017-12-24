Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty booked for passing ‘casteist’ comments

December 24, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
NEWS DESK: Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty might be in trouble as the Valmiki Samaj Action Committee has registered a complaint against them in Delhi for allegedly passing derogatory comments against the Scheduled Castes in TV shows, reported Pinkvilla.

As reported by a news agency, the superstar had used the word ‘Bhangi’ while describing his dancing skills. The video is his interview while he was promoting Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan had said, “I look like a Bhangi doing this step.”

On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty had used the same word while describing how she looks at home. The actress had said, “I look like a Bhangi…”.

Their comments didn’t go down well with the Valmiki Samaj. A complaint was received by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) from an ex-chairman of the Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis, Harnam Singh. The NCSC has asked the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the police commissioners of Delhi and Mumbai to respond to the complaint registered against Salman and Shilpa.

In his complaint, Harnam Singh mentions that both the actors used the word ‘bhangi’ in TV shows and it insults the Valmiki community

The Valmiki Samaj Action Committee also shared the complaint they filed with the DCP on the Facebook page. Their facebook post mentions that the Valmiki Samaj Action Committee has filed a complaint about passing casteist comment on the people of Valmiki Samaj by Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai released today and got a huge response on the first day itself.

Shilpa Shetty is currently judging kids’ dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 2.


24th December 2017

 

