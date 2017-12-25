Salman Khan replaces Saif opposite Jacqueline Fernandez in Race 3



MUMBAI: Bollywoodâ€™s actress Jacqueline Fernandez said she gets nervous while working with the superstar Salman Khan as he is all set to act in the new Race movie– third one in the action franchise.

Jacky earlier worked opposite Dabangg Khan in “Kick” in 2014 and four years later the duo are set to reunite for “Race 3”.

Besides the duo, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem are among the new entrants into the action franchise movie. Anil Kapoor is the only star who will make it to all the instalments of the movie.

“I was still as nervous during my first shot with Salman as I was when I was during ‘Kick’. It’s crazy, but it happened, may be because that’s his energy. I am sure once we shoot a little bit more, I’ll be calmer,” Jacquline said according an Indian website PTI.

The “Judwaa 2” star said, “During ‘Kick’, I was not even able to ask a question, I was so nervous! Now I am asking questions, discussing more things. He is always there to help and give advice. But it’s during the first initial shots, where I was like ‘why am I getting so nervous!’ I was freezing!”

“I am working with a team that I am very familiar with. Remo, Ramesh Taurani (producer)- I was part of Race 2 – and even our DoP (director of photography) is the same, Ayananka Bose. So it’s a team that I’m very comfortable with,” she adds.

Remo D’Souza has taken over the project from director duo Abbas-Mustan.

Chittian Kalaiyan girl said they are going to push the limits with the action this time as a lot of action will happen in this movie.

Story first published: 25th December 2017