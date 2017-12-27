NEWS DESK: Saif Ali Khan’s children from his first marriage to Amrita Singh, Sara and Ibrahim, were not there at the first birthday of their half-brother Taimur.

While Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor celebrated their baby Taimur Ali Khan’s first birthday (December 20) in Pataudi last week with an elaborate theme-base and food menu, two people were conspicuous by their absence there – Saif’s daughter Sara and son Ibrahim, reported Pinkvilla.

“Both are close to Kareena and are often seen partying with Saif and Kareena at their Bandra home, so when Sara and Ibrahim didn’t attend the birthday bash in Pataudi, it took many in B-Town by surprise,” says a source. “Both were spotted at their gyms the whole of last week as they didn’t fly down to Pataudi. But before people start thinking there’s a rift between the brother-sister duo and Saif and Kareena, they will be wrong. Fact is, Sara was prepping with the Kedarnath crew as she has been continuously shooting for the film for over two weeks now. While Taimur’s birthday was on December 20, her schedule was for the next few days after that and her director had wanted Sara to stay back for some workshops. It’s a challenging film and Sara is completely focusing on her debut film now.”

They spent some time with their mother Amrita, too. “Ibrahim is in town on his Christmas vacay as he’s been pursuing further studies in London and he too decided to stay back with his sister in Mumbai as they are very close and spend some time with her,” adds the source. “Both Sara and her brother are very close to Saif and Kareena and adore Taimur so if they skipped the bash at Pataudi there is nothing more to read into it.”

Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor with her children Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Samaira Kapoor, parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor and cousin Karan Kapoor were present at Taimur’s party in Pataudi along with Saif’s mother Sharmila Tagore and sister Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Kareena’s BFF Amrita Arora Ladak was also present at the party with husband Shakeel Ladak and their sons.

While Sara and Ibrahim couldn’t attend Taimur’s birthday in Pataudi, both were present at Saif and Kareena’s Christmas get-together on Sunday night. The couple had thrown the intimate bash for their family members at their Bandra residence in Mumbai. Apart from Sara and Ibrahim, it was also attended by Karisma, Sandeep Toshniwal, Soha and Kunal.

Story first published: 27th December 2017