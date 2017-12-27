Here’s why Saif’s children from first marriage didn’t attend Taimur’s birthday party

December 27, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment
Be the first to comment!

NEWS DESK: Saif Ali Khan’s children from his first marriage to Amrita Singh, Sara and Ibrahim, were not there at the first birthday of their half-brother Taimur.

While Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor celebrated their baby Taimur Ali Khan’s first birthday (December 20) in Pataudi last week with an elaborate theme-base and food menu, two people were conspicuous by their absence there – Saif’s daughter Sara and son Ibrahim, reported Pinkvilla.

“Both are close to Kareena and are often seen partying with Saif and Kareena at their Bandra home, so when Sara and Ibrahim didn’t attend the birthday bash in Pataudi, it took many in B-Town by surprise,” says a source. “Both were spotted at their gyms the whole of last week as they didn’t fly down to Pataudi. But before people start thinking there’s a rift between the brother-sister duo and Saif and Kareena, they will be wrong. Fact is, Sara was prepping with the Kedarnath crew as she has been continuously shooting for the film for over two weeks now. While Taimur’s birthday was on December 20, her schedule was for the next few days after that and her director had wanted Sara to stay back for some workshops. It’s a challenging film and Sara is completely focusing on her debut film now.”

They spent some time with their mother Amrita, too. “Ibrahim is in town on his Christmas vacay as he’s been pursuing further studies in London and he too decided to stay back with his sister in Mumbai as they are very close and spend some time with her,” adds the source. “Both Sara and her brother are very close to Saif and Kareena and adore Taimur so if they skipped the bash at Pataudi there is nothing more to read into it.”

Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor with her children Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Samaira Kapoor, parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor and cousin Karan Kapoor were present at Taimur’s party in Pataudi along with Saif’s mother Sharmila Tagore and sister Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Kareena’s BFF Amrita Arora Ladak was also present at the party with husband Shakeel Ladak and their sons.

While Sara and Ibrahim couldn’t attend Taimur’s birthday in Pataudi, both were present at Saif and Kareena’s Christmas get-together on Sunday night. The couple had thrown the intimate bash for their family members at their Bandra residence in Mumbai. Apart from Sara and Ibrahim, it was also attended by Karisma, Sandeep Toshniwal, Soha and Kunal.


Email This Post

Story first published: 27th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Is Nargis Fakhri dating this American guy?

December 27, 2017 1:30 pm

Unicef calls for protection, supervision of children using internet

December 26, 2017 10:37 pm

39 injured in fireworks explosion at Cuban festival on Christmas Eve

December 26, 2017 11:50 am

Saif-Kareena’s son doing the bhangra is just too adorable to miss…

December 26, 2017 11:48 am

Salman Khan replaces Saif opposite Jacqueline Fernandez in Race 3

December 25, 2017 8:13 pm

Little Taimur Ali Khan celebrates Christmas

December 25, 2017 6:58 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017
Khara Sach |‬ SAMAA TV |‬ 26 Dec 2017

Khara Sach |‬ SAMAA TV |‬ 26 Dec 2017

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.