"I do understand that. But I just don't want him to be looked upon as a star kid. I want him to grow up as normally as possible. I want to let him be just the way he is," she had said.



Kareena Kapoor Khan had also shared her thoughts on how there was no privacy in the prevalent times due to applications like Instagram and Snapchat.



"In today's times, everyone is seen and is out there. You post pictures on Instagram, on Facebook... because you want to share your life with people. Everyone is posting pictures of themselves at different events, in different outfits, tagging people.."

Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly the cutest celebrity kid in Bollywood and is clicked quite often, if not by eager paparazzi then certainly by his doting parents.At the recent annual Kapoor Christmas lunch, the little boy enjoyed quite the attention and adulation from his maternal uncles that included Ranbir Kapoor, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain.In an adorable video that emerged from the lunch shows Taimur imitating Armaan Jain's bhangra dance.Regarding her child, Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor has said in the past that she does not want her son to be recognised only as a star kid.

Story first published: 26th December 2017