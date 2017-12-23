Remembering ‘Malika-e-Tarannum’ Noor Jehan on her 17th death anniversary

Noor Jehan was born on September 21, 1926 at neighbourhood Kot Murad Khan in Kasur near the Kasur Railway Station. She recorded as many as 10,000 songs inÂ Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi and Sindhi language.Noor Jehan enjoys an unmatched legacy as a singer in Pakistan and is frequently referred to asÂ Â Malika-e-Tarannum.Noor Jehan's career spanned six decades and not only did she provide the masses with a plethora of hit songs and ghazals but acted in films as well.She passed away on December 23, 2000 but continues to live on in the hearts of millions of people courtesy her melodious voice and charming personality.

