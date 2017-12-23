Remembering ‘Malika-e-Tarannum’ Noor Jehan on her 17th death anniversary

December 23, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment, Music
Be the first to comment!




LAHORE: Today marks the 17th death anniversary of legendary singer Noor Jehan, whose songs still continue to rule the hearts of millions of people in India and Pakistan.Â 

Noor Jehan was born on September 21, 1926 at neighbourhood Kot Murad Khan in Kasur near the Kasur Railway Station. She recorded as many as 10,000 songs inÂ Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi and Sindhi language.

Noor Jehan enjoys an unmatched legacy as a singer in Pakistan and is frequently referred to asÂ Â Malika-e-Tarannum.

Noor Jehan's career spanned six decades and not only did she provide the masses with a plethora of hit songs and ghazals but acted in films as well.

She passed away on December 23, 2000 but continues to live on in the hearts of millions of people courtesy her melodious voice and charming personality.
Email This Post

Story first published: 23rd December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Shami returns to India’s ODI squad for South Africa

December 24, 2017 6:33 am

Kohli back to lead India for South Africa ODI series

December 24, 2017 12:01 am

Flashback: What happened in April 2017?

December 23, 2017 9:06 pm

Flashback: What happened in March 2017?

December 23, 2017 9:03 pm

Flashback: What happened in February 2017?

December 23, 2017 8:53 pm

Pakistani squad announced for New Zealand ODIs

December 23, 2017 5:37 pm

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.