Ranbir Kapoor spoke of his only condition for settling down

December 24, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment
Be the first to comment!

NEWS DESK: Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with the Sanjay Dutt biopic. Apart from his movies, Ranbir recently made news after reports suggested that his mother Neetu Kapoor is looking for the right match for her son, reported Pinkvilla.

Ranbir who indulged in some Twitter chat with his fans on Thursday was asked about his marriage plans by one of his fans. Replying to it, Ranbir said, “Pehle ladki dhoond [First, find a girl].”

Earlier this year, when Neetu and Ranbir took a trip to London, a source had told a leading daily, “Ranbir and Neetu were in London to meet a girl for Ranbir’s marriage. The girl they met is from a business family in London and the meeting was fixed by one of Neetu’s close friends. Ranbir is keen to settle down now and Neetu has made no bones about the fact that she would like to choose the girl who is not from Bollywood for her son. She never approved of his earlier girlfriends Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif. Both, Ranbir and Neetu, met the girl and her family and liked them. Now, it remains to be seen whether things will get finalised from here.”

However, Ranbir had rubbished these reports and said, “When I do get married, why will I hide it? There were a lot of reports suggesting that my mom flew to London to look for a girl for me. There is no such thing of an arranged marriage. My parents have not put any pressure on me. Neither has my grandmother. One good thing is that they have left it on me. I will marry the woman I am in love with. It is as simple as that.”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar recently spoke on Ranbir Kapoor’s relationships.

Karan was asked what is the most important relationship boundary for him. “Privacy. I think you can’t cross this boundary as this is the most important one.”

When asked which Bollywood star has no boundaries, Karan was quick to retort, “Ranbir Kapoor”.

He was also asked which Bollywood couple needs to set better relationship boundaries. Karan: “Anyone who is in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.”


Email This Post

Story first published: 24th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty booked for passing ‘casteist’ comments

December 24, 2017 3:24 pm

Video: Anushka Sharma tears up the dance floor at wedding reception

December 22, 2017 2:30 pm

Video: Anushka Sharma dances with husband Kohli

December 22, 2017 11:07 am

Pakistan rules out immediate execution of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

December 21, 2017 5:38 pm

Bipasha Basu at the hospital: Is she pregnant?

December 21, 2017 2:02 pm

I do not feel my age: Shah Rukh Khan

December 20, 2017 8:29 pm

 

Full Programs

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 24 Dec 2017
Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 24 Dec 2017
Sports Action | Samaa TV | 24 Dec 2017

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 24 Dec 2017

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.