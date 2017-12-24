Ranbir Kapoor spoke of his only condition for settling down

NEWS DESK: Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with the Sanjay Dutt biopic. Apart from his movies, Ranbir recently made news after reports suggested that his mother Neetu Kapoor is looking for the right match for her son, reported Pinkvilla.

Ranbir who indulged in some Twitter chat with his fans on Thursday was asked about his marriage plans by one of his fans. Replying to it, Ranbir said, “Pehle ladki dhoond [First, find a girl].”

Earlier this year, when Neetu and Ranbir took a trip to London, a source had told a leading daily, “Ranbir and Neetu were in London to meet a girl for Ranbir’s marriage. The girl they met is from a business family in London and the meeting was fixed by one of Neetu’s close friends. Ranbir is keen to settle down now and Neetu has made no bones about the fact that she would like to choose the girl who is not from Bollywood for her son. She never approved of his earlier girlfriends Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif. Both, Ranbir and Neetu, met the girl and her family and liked them. Now, it remains to be seen whether things will get finalised from here.”

However, Ranbir had rubbished these reports and said, “When I do get married, why will I hide it? There were a lot of reports suggesting that my mom flew to London to look for a girl for me. There is no such thing of an arranged marriage. My parents have not put any pressure on me. Neither has my grandmother. One good thing is that they have left it on me. I will marry the woman I am in love with. It is as simple as that.”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar recently spoke on Ranbir Kapoor’s relationships.

Karan was asked what is the most important relationship boundary for him. “Privacy. I think you can’t cross this boundary as this is the most important one.”

When asked which Bollywood star has no boundaries, Karan was quick to retort, “Ranbir Kapoor”.

He was also asked which Bollywood couple needs to set better relationship boundaries. Karan: “Anyone who is in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.”

