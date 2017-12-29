NEWS DESK: When two people are in the same profession, it is impossible to not cross paths, irrespective of your personal equation. The case with ex-lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif is no different.

The two bumped into each other at Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s Mumbai reception, which was attended by the who’s who from the world of Bollywood and sports, reported India.com. While Katrina walked in with her gorgeous sister Isabelle and Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar, Ranbir came along with his good friend and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukhejee. He was also joined by Anant Ambani and Neeta Ambani.

While there was no encounter while posing for the shutterbugs parked right at the entrance to the hotel, it was inside at the main reception area where the two came face-to-face, well almost. A source privy to what happened next revealed how the two exes avoided each other like pros. “The two came into the reception one after the other. However, they were surrounded by their own coterie. Karan Johar, who had come in earlier with Sidharth Malhotra caught Katrina’s attention and she didn’t spare a minute before heading their way and meeting them. Just while they were exchanging pleasantries, with Isabelle and Ali in tow, talking about how phenomenally well Tiger Zinda Hai is doing, RK walked into them,” said the source piquing our interest.

The source further revealed that once Karan and Ranbir noticed each other, they couldn’t go without the customary meet and greet. But Katrina was present right there. You’d think it must have been awkward. But, the source shared that, “As if on cue, Ayan came to the rescue and whisked Ranbir away to avoid the situation from getting awkward.” That was some quick thinking, must say! This Ranbir – Katrina encounter is best avoided. After all, they aren’t an ex-couple ala Ranbir – Deepika Padukone or Salman Khan – Katrina.

Story first published: 29th December 2017