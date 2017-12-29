“Parchi” cast meets PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The cast of Lollywood film “Parchi” joined Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the movie’s promotional campaign ahead of the release.

Check out the photos below to see the PM with Hareem Farooq, Ali Rehman Khan, Usman Mukhtar and director of the film Azfar Jafri.

The movie will be release worldwide on 5 January 2018.

The film has Hareem Farooq, Ali Rehman Khan and Shafqat Cheema in lead roles, and has Ahmed Ali Akbar, Faiza Saleem, Shafqat Khan and Usman Mukhtar in supporting roles. – Samaa

Story first published: 29th December 2017