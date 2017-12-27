Is Nargis Fakhri dating this American guy?

NEWS DESK: While Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra have been going on and off for a very long time, rumors of their breakup, patch-up and even marriage have been making the rounds from the past few years. Now, it looks like Nargis has moved on from Uday and has started dating a new guy, reported Pinkvilla.

On Tuesday, she shared a picture with a man named Matt Alonzo, who is an American director and video editor. Matt shot and edited rapper Lil Wayneâ€™s 2008 concert, which went on to become viral on YouTube.

In the picture, Nargis and Matt are seen raising a toast while sitting in front of a Christmas tree. She captioned the picture on Instagram stating, “â€˜Tis the season to enjoy sharing food, fun and festivities with loved ones ! Merry Christmas Everyone! #GreyGooseLife #merrychristmas.”

Even Matt shared a picture posing with Nargis in Alaska. Talking about the picture, he said, “@nargisfakhri Shout out to #santa #happyholidays.”

They do look cute!

Earlier, many reports suggested that Nargis and Uday two would tie the knot next year. However, sources confirmed to a leading daily that Nargis is in Mumbai for an assignment and will soon head to New York. A source said, “Nargis meets Uday whenever she is in Mumbai but they are not together anymore. After meeting with the Chopras, she went to a slumber party with her girlfriends, Alliaa Al Rufai, Smita Lasrado and Sanjana Sippy, who are also in Mumbai for work. The girls binged on continental delights and wine. In the morning, Nargis left for a television shoot at a suburban studio. She heads back to New York by the end of the week.”

Her spokesperson finally addressed rumours last month that have been doing the rounds that she has reconciled with Uday Chopra and will soon marry the Dhoom 3 star.

Fans of both actors have been eagerly waiting for news to break soon that Uday and Nargis are about to tie the knot. That will not happen â€“ according to the recent clarification given by Fakhriâ€™s representative.

Nargis Fakhriâ€™s manager stated that the actress was in Mumbai for a short amount of time and has meetings scheduled with iconic American rapper Snoop Dogg for an upcoming collaboration.

Story first published: 27th December 2017