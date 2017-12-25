Little Taimur Ali Khan celebrates Christmas

December 25, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment, Social Buzz
Be the first to comment!


MUMBAI: Star kid Taimur Ali Khan has started taking foremost steps which became special as he was being accompanied by his celeb parents â€“Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khanâ€”at the annual Christmas party at the Kapoors’.

The little Khan flashes across the media whenever he smiles at the shutterbugs or sheds a tear. Quite recently, he was clicked taking his first steps at the Christmass leaving his fans in state of Wow.


Holding hands of the star, Kareena looked amazing in a denim dress and Saif paired a denim half jacket with a shirt and pair of jeans, according to Hindustan Times.

Taimur Ali Khan marked his first birthday in a grand party at the Pataudi Palace, which is the heritage home of the Nawabs of Pataudi.


Several family members and close friends from the two sides including Kareena, Saif, along with Sharmila Tagore, Babita, and Karisma Kapoor attended the party.

The star toddler fully enjoyed the first birthday with a merry-go-round, toy horses and balloons.

In another picture shared on social media, Taimur posed with her parents as cake was smudged all over his face.


Email This Post

Story first published: 25th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Christian community to celebrate Christmas on Monday

December 24, 2017 8:36 pm

Christmas: PIA just had a very merry flight!

December 24, 2017 1:37 pm

In ‘China’s Jerusalem’, Christians say faith trumps official Sunday School ban

December 24, 2017 10:26 am

Peshawar: Christmas preparations in full swing

December 23, 2017 7:39 pm

Christmas: Film stars greet Christian community

December 23, 2017 7:21 pm

Philippines’ Maoists declare traditional Christmas truce

December 22, 2017 12:20 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 25 Dec 2017
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 25 Dec 2017
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 25 Dec 2017

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 25 Dec 2017

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 25 Dec 2017

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 25 Dec 2017

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 24 Dec 2017

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 24 Dec 2017

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.