Little Taimur Ali Khan celebrates Christmas



MUMBAI: Star kid Taimur Ali Khan has started taking foremost steps which became special as he was being accompanied by his celeb parents â€“Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khanâ€”at the annual Christmas party at the Kapoors’.

The little Khan flashes across the media whenever he smiles at the shutterbugs or sheds a tear. Quite recently, he was clicked taking his first steps at the Christmass leaving his fans in state of Wow.



Holding hands of the star, Kareena looked amazing in a denim dress and Saif paired a denim half jacket with a shirt and pair of jeans, according to Hindustan Times.

Taimur Ali Khan marked his first birthday in a grand party at the Pataudi Palace, which is the heritage home of the Nawabs of Pataudi.



Several family members and close friends from the two sides including Kareena, Saif, along with Sharmila Tagore, Babita, and Karisma Kapoor attended the party.

The star toddler fully enjoyed the first birthday with a merry-go-round, toy horses and balloons.

In another picture shared on social media, Taimur posed with her parents as cake was smudged all over his face.



Story first published: 25th December 2017