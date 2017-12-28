In conversation with the cast of ‘Chupan Chupai’

Lead actress Neelam Muneer dished about her role, stating that her character was a powerful female who is innocent at first but then turns out to be an item."This is a movie which is for the young people but families can enjoy it as well. However, I think it's more of a youth-centric film," she said.Lead actor Ahsan Khan said that his experience in working for the film was a wonderful one and that he especially enjoyed promoting the flick."This movie is driven by a gang of four to five persons," he said. "The director has really crafted this flick well and the script is also very impressive," he said.The director of the movie praised Ahsan Khan for making his task easier since he was the most experienced member of the cast and said that it was refreshing to work with some youngsters as well.Adnan Dhool and Rabi Ahmad, the two members of the renowned band Soch spoke about their experience as crafting the music for the film."Production had already taken place when we were on board for the movie," he said. "Hence we were told about the situation the song wanted to convey and then we produced and wrote the lyrics to it to match the description," he said.Adnan Dhool said that his favourite song from the movie was Befikray.

Story first published: 28th December 2017