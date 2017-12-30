Did you know these celebrity weddings took place in 2017?

2017 is almost gone and we can’t help but think about the various celebrities from Pakistan and around the world that tied the knot this year.Â

1. Sidra Batool

We’re all too familiar with the talented Sidra Batool, who has appeared in a host of drama serials and made a name for herself in the world of showbiz. She tied the knot earlier this year.

Sidra is known for working inÂ Yeh Zindagi Hai, Ishq Hamari Galliyon Main, Bin Roye.

2. Azfar Rehman

He certainly broke a lot of hearts this year when Azfar Rehman tied the knot with Fiya Sheikh. It was a hush-hush affair yet many celebrities attended the event.

Azfar Rehman is known for his roles inÂ Dugdugi, Ladies Park, Sitamgar, Baityaan, Mehar Bano aur Shah Bano, Noor Pur Ki Rani, Mohabbat Rooth Jaye TohÂ andÂ Phir Chand Pe Dastak.Â

3. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

This made headlines around the world and was probably the most celebrated marriage of 2017. Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli tied the knot with Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma in Tuscany, Italy earlier this month.

4. Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge

In yet another Bollywood-meets-cricket marriage, Zaheer Khan tied the knot withÂ Chak De! IndiaÂ actress Sagarika Ghatge on November 23, 2017 in Mumbai.

The couple also attended Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding celebrations.

5. Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi

Former Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi, known for her exotic looks, tied the knot in a hush-hush affair withÂ Gaurav Gupta on January 25, 2017. Before saying their nuptial vows, the two had been dating for two-and-a-half years.

6.Â Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay

Neil Nitin Mukesh tied the knot with Rukmini Sahay on February 9, 2017 in a traditional Hindu wedding. The celebrations of the event went on for days and became the talk of the town.

7.Â Zaid Ali and Yumna

This was one couple which was quite loved by fans of the popular social media personality. As per reports, Zaid fell in love with Yumna when she starred in a couple of his YouTube videos.

Zaid is arguably the most popular Pakistani social media personality and his videos rake in videos amounting to thousands of views.

8. Noman Habib weds Asma

Noman Habib, a renowned Pakistani actor, also tied the knot with a girl named Asma in 2017.

9. Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin

Gotham is one of the most popular watched television series around the world and in Pakistan as well. Fans of the show were ecstatic when the two characters from the series tied the knot.

Morena plays Ben’s love interest in the series and the reel love became real when they both tied the knot on June 2, 2017.

10. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Aquaman finally got hitched this year when he married girlfriend Lisa Bonet. After being together for 12 years, Jason Momoa broke a million hearts when he wed Lisa at their house in Topanga.

Story first published: 30th December 2017