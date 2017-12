LAHORE: The long-awaited film, ‘Chupan Chupai’ will be released across cinema houses of the country on December 29.

Mohsin Ali is director of the film, while Ahsan Khan and Neelum Muneer have performed the lead roles in the romantic movie.

For the publicity campaign, Ahsan Khan and Neelum Muneer have visited educational institutions and held various promotional events in Punjab and Karachi. – APP

Story first published: 28th December 2017