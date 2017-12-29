Best performing Bollywood movies of 2017

MUMBAI: In year 2017, many Bollywood films failed to make a mark at the box office with their negligible commercial success; however, films like Shah Rukh Khanâ€™s Raees, Salman Khanâ€™s Tubelight, Hrithik Roshanâ€™s Kaabil successfully attracted the fans.

The top performing films of 2017 are Golmaal Again and Judwaa 2, both out-and-out comedies with an ensemble cast.

Here are the ten best performing Bollywood films of 2017.

Golmaal Again

Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopraâ€™s horror-comedy is the only Bollywood film to enter the Rs 200 crore club in 2017. The fourth installment of the popular film franchise was not just widely accepted by the audience but it also received decent reviews from critics. The success of Golmaal Again at the box-office also hints at the fact that at the end of the day, we as an audience are in love with masala Bollywood comedies.

Judwaa 2

Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez starred in this David Dhawan remake of the 1997 Salman Khan film. Contrary to the fate of Bollywood reboots, Judwaa 2 was well-recieved by the audience making it the second highest grosser for 2017 with Rs 138.61 crore collection.

Raees

Shah Rukh Khanâ€™s Raees, helmed by Rahul Dholakia, was much-applauded for pulling SRK out of his arms-spreading romantic avatar and presenting him as the bootlegger Raees Alam. Nawazuddin Siddiqui equally shines through in his role of IPS Jaideep Ambalal Majmudar in this crime-drama.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Akshay Kumarâ€™s drama-comedy was directed by Shree Narayan Singh and also starred Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. A satirical comedy on the practice of open defecation in rural areas, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is easily the most impressive content-driven film of the year.

Tubelight

Salman Khanâ€™s latest release Tubelight was critically panned but still religious Bhai fans managed to make the film the sixth biggest hit of the year collecting more than Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Jolly LLB 2

Akshay Kumarâ€™s first release of the year, Jolly LLB 2 is another one of his content-driven satires. It chronicles the life of Jagdishwar Mishra, a Lucknow based lawyer, who fights a case against a much powerful and ruthless Pramod Mathur (Annu Kapoor).

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhaniaâ€™s main selling point was the much-loved chemistry between the leading pair. Cashing in on the franchiseâ€™s hit original, the film made Rs 116.68 crore.

Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautamâ€™s Kaabil features a love affair between two visually impaired people which later escalates into a revenge drama. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil was appreciated by critics for Hrithikâ€™s bravura performance.

Baadshaho

Ajay Devgn finds another spot in the list with his period heist drama Baadshaho. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film also stars Ileana Dâ€™Cruz and Emraan Hashmi in the leading roles and is based on the Emergency era of 1975-1977.

Hindi Medium

Last but not the least, the tenth biggest grosser of the year is Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamarâ€™s Hindi Medium. Collecting Rs 69.59 crore, the film even won Irrfan the Best Screen Actor Award for 2017.

Story first published: 29th December 2017