Check this awkward moment between Aishwarya and in-laws

NEWS DESK: On Tuesday, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. The Bachchans were among those who attended the grand event.
Amitabh Bachchan, his daughter Shweta Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were spotted at the event.
While Shweta stuck to her father's side, Abhishek and Aishwarya made for a fairytale couple. Aishwarya stunned in a gorgeous white embroidered lehenga set with a sheer dupatta while Abhishek looked handsome in a grey suit. On the other hand, Big B looked handsome in a dark blue bandhgala suit while Shweta aced the look in her baby pink saree.
Nevertheless, an Instagram video is making rounds on social media, of the Bachchan family walking the red carpet as the paparazzi were busy clicking them. However, on close inspection of the video, we could sense cold vibes between Aishwarya and Shweta. The video starts off with Big B and Shweta posing and Abhishek and Aishwarya moving towards them. When the paparazzi ask them to pose together, while Abhishek and Aishwarya go ahead to pose with them, Shweta and Big B try to flee from the scene. However, they are awkwardly pulled back.
Shweta then goes on to interact with her brother while Aishwarya's smile at her goes unnoticed. It became all the more awkward as it was supposed to be a four-people photo but it definitely did not look that way as evidenced by the space between the two Bachchan ladies.
On the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Fanney Khan which also stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta in lead roles. The movie is being jointly produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, KriArj Entertainment and T-Series and directed by Atul Manjrekar. Aishwarya will be playing a glamorous singer in the movie.
Meanwhile, Aishwarya and Abhishek are reportedly coming together after a long time in the remake of the 1973 classic film, Abhimaan. The original film starred Abhishekâ€™s father and mother, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri (Bachchan) in the lead.
Tweet
Story first published: 28th December 2017