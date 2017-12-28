NEWS DESK: Kangana Ranaut and Anushka Sharma held hands as the two friends posed at the Virushka reception in Mumbai on Tuesday, reported Pinkvilla.

It was a star-studded night at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Mumbai reception as it was attended by numerous celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh.

A picture surfaced of the event in which Kangana is seen posing with Virushka along with filmmaker Punit Malhotra and stylist Ami Patel. In the picture, Kangana and Ansuhka look cute as the two hold hands. It’s indeed heartwarming and gives you friendship goals!

At the reception, Kangana looked drop-dead gorgeous in a gold saree by Sabyasachi, which had an embroidered border running along the sides and was teamed with a long-sleeve blouse. A gold choker and earrings and hair tied in a bun with flowers rounded her look out.

Coming to the couple, Anushka, once again, wore a Sabyasachi creation. The look this time around was a dull gold heavily embroidered and embellished lehenga set, which was teamed with a matching dupatta, cinched at the waist with a signature Sabyasachi belt. She styled her look with a diamond necklace and traditional red bangles. A nude lip and cascading curls rounded her look out.

On the other hand, we had Virat who wore Raghavendra Rathore, his look featured a navy velvet bandhgala which he paired with a pair of white pants and brown shoes.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharmaâ€™s wedding reception featured the whoâ€™s who from the world of showbiz and cricket.

As was expected, scores of pictures were clicked at the event.

According to a source close to the couple, Anushka Sharmaâ€™s wedding ring cost a fortune. Even more than the rent that the venue cost the couple!

The source revealed to Indian media that the worth of the ring was Rs 1 crore. Borgo Finocchietto, where the coupleâ€™s wedding took place, has been listed by Forbes among its list of 20 most expensive holiday locations. A week at the place costs Rs 1 crore and the rates range between Rs 6,50,000 to 14,00,000 per night.

Story first published: 28th December 2017