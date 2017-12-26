NEWS DESK: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were snapped in Mumbai on Monday. The lovely couple looked adorable as they walked hand-in-hand to a Christmas party.

Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a multi-coloured off-shoulder gown. Abhishek looked handsome wearing a black hoody and pants, reported Pinkvilla.

Check out their pictures below:

During an interview with a leading magazine, the actor was all praise for Ash for being a supermom. He said, “When she became a mother her career took a backseat. Today, she does everything for Aaradhya. She is supermom. Soon after Aaradhya was born, the media went at her about her weight gain. Nasty things were written, which really upset me. If that upset her, she said nothing. Water off a duckâ€™s back, said Aishwarya when she saw me perturbed. Anyone who knows her would know that she has never spent a day in the gym. The only time was when we were shooting Dhoom 2 (2006), and Uday Chopra, Hrithik Roshan and I dragged her.”

On the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Fanney Khan which also stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta in lead roles. The movie is being jointly produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, KriArj Entertainment and T-Series and directed by Atul Manjrekar. Aishwarya will be playing a glamorous singer in the movie.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya and Abhishek are reportedly coming together after a long time in the remake of the 1973 classic film, Abhimaan. The original film starred Abhishek’s father and mother, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri (Bachchan) in the lead.

Story first published: 26th December 2017