Saturday, April 11, 2020  | 17 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Election

Peshawar hospitals fail to reopen OPDs despite govt order

Posted: Apr 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Peshawar hospitals fail to reopen OPDs despite govt order

File Photo

The Out-Patient Departments of all major hospitals in Peshawar remained closed despite orders by the Supreme Court and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department.

According to residents, all entry spots leading to the OPD at Lady Reading Hospital were blocked with tents.

The management of the hospital said that they had multiple patients who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. “This is why we decided to keep the OPDs closed,” the hospital’s spokesperson said.

The Supreme Court and KP government had passed an order four days ago for all OPDs to reopen. The departments were closed after the number of coronavirus cases in the country spiked.

Pakistan has reported more than 4,500 cases so far.

