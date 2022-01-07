Friday, January 7, 2022  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1443
The BSEK Science Group’s Class 9 results are out

Over 95.3% students passed, 6,118 failed all subjects

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Jan 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi announced the 9th Standard (Science group) 2021 results on Friday. Visit the BSEK website or send a text message to 8583 with your roll number to check your results. 

BSEK Chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah announced the results at 3pm Friday. Students can check their results on the board’s website www.bsek.edu.pk or they can get their results by sending an SMS to 8583, writing BSEK and their roll number.  

These are the statistics:
>157,225 students had registered for the examinations.
>153,417 appeared.
>The number of absent students was 3,838.
>The number of boys was 82,143 and 71,274 girls appeared in the exams.
>The number of students passing all papers was 145,949, which is 95.13%.

The number of students failing one subject was 917 and 86 students failed two subjects, 347 students failed three subjects, while the number of students declared unsuccessful in all subjects was 6,118. 

karachi board results, results for class nine
 

