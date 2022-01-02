Sindh schools, colleges to reopen from Monday

The winter vacations for schools and colleges in the Sindh province have come to an end

Educational institutes will reopen from Monday, January 3, SAMAA TV reported.

The Sindh Education Department has not issued any notification to extend the vacations. Hence, schools and colleges will resume classes from Monday, January 3, according to the TV.

Sindh began the winter vacations on December 20.

Last month, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had advised pushing back winters vacations to January so that pupils could be vaccinated at schools.

However, Sindh and Punjab began vacations from December 20 and December 23, respectively.

Educational institutes reopen as Federal Planning Minister and NCOC Chief Asad Umar on Sunday warned that coronavirus cases were on the rise in Karachi.

After the winter break, schools across Sindh will soon held annual examinations and begin the 2022-2023 academic year from April 1, 2022.