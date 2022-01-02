Sunday, January 2, 2022  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Sindh schools, colleges to reopen from Monday

Sindh Education Department hasn't extended the vacation

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

The winter vacations for schools and colleges in the Sindh province have come to an end

Educational institutes will reopen from Monday, January 3, SAMAA TV reported.

The Sindh Education Department has not issued any notification to extend the vacations. Hence, schools and colleges will resume classes from Monday, January 3, according to the TV.

Sindh began the winter vacations on December 20.

Last month, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had advised pushing back winters vacations to January so that pupils could be vaccinated at schools.

However, Sindh and Punjab began vacations from December 20 and December 23, respectively.

Educational institutes reopen as Federal Planning Minister and NCOC Chief Asad Umar on Sunday warned that coronavirus cases were on the rise in Karachi.

After the winter break, schools across Sindh will soon held annual examinations and begin the 2022-2023 academic year from April 1, 2022.

FaceBook WhatsApp
winter vacations
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
winter vacations, schools to reopen on Monday,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh schools to begin new academic year from April 1
Sindh schools to begin new academic year from April 1
Sindh schools, colleges to reopen from Monday
Sindh schools, colleges to reopen from Monday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.