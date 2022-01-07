Friday, January 7, 2022  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1443
HOME > Education

Sindh makes Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for students

Schools to collect copies of immunisation certificates

Posted: Jan 7, 2022
As Omicron spurs another coronavirus wave in Pakistan, the provincial governments have started taking steps to increase the pace of vaccination and immunise the majority of the population. In one such move, the Sindh government has made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for students above and of the age of 12 years. According to a notification issued by the Sindh Education Department on Friday, it is obligatory for all teaching and non-teaching staff to get inoculated as well. The decision has been taken for the following reasons: To protect students from the fatal virus To let the educational process continue without any interruptions To save the time of students "The administration of all privately managed educational institutions has been instructed to ensure 100% vaccination of students and staff of their schools," it stated. Schools and colleges have been instructed to collect a copy of vaccination cards from students, as per recommendations by the National Command and Operation Centre. The notification added that violation of the orders will lead to fines and punishment for the school administration.
