Punjab schools to reopen from January 7

The Punjab government has announced that schools across the province will reopen from January 7, Friday, after a winter break of two months.

The announcement was made by Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Twitter. “All schools of Punjab that had winter vacation till January 6th, 2022 will open tomorrow January 7th, 2022. We welcome our students and teachers back to school. Please follow COVID SOPs issued by the government.”

Educational Institutions in Punjab were closed in two phases on December 23 and January 3. The decision was taken to control smog in the province on orders of the Lahore High Court.

Earlier in the day, Secretary Education Ghulam Fareed debunked all rumours of an extension in the holidays. He said that schools in all of the 24 districts will reopen on Friday.

Health experts have, on the other hand, weighed in on the question of keeping schools open or closing them as cases of coronavirus rise, especially in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad, driven by the Omicron outbreak.

They have encouraged parents to get children, of and above the age of 12 years, vaccinated as soon as possible. Meanwhile, school managements have said that children can’t afford any more breaks due to losses suffered during lockdowns.