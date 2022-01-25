Lahore to conduct 5,000 covid tests in schools daily

The Punjab government has decided to begin large-scale coronavirus testing at schools and colleges in Lahore. It has set a target of conducting 5,000 tests daily.

According to the Punjab health and education departments, students above and of the age of 12 years will be tested for the deadly virus. An educational institution that reports more than three cases will be immediately shut.

On two positive covid tests, classrooms will be sealed. Under the new orders, it is mandatory for teachers and other staff members to get tested as well.

The drive will be held by the provincial government and tests will be conducted free of cost.

The development comes after the National Command and Operation Centre passed orders to launch a massive testing drive and close down educational institutes with high Covid-19 positivity rate.

The forum has also made vaccination compulsory for students above the age of 12 years. For younger students, schools will stay open on alternate days will 50% attendance.

Fifth wave

Pakistan’s active number of Covid-19 cases has increased by seven times in less than a month. In the last 24 hours, as many as 6,357 coronavirus cases were reported nationwide. Consequently, the positivity rate has climbed to 12.81%.

According to statistics, the hub of the infections during this wave is Karachi. The city’s positivity rate has climbed over 30%.