Islamabad schools sealed after students test positive for Covid

Like the cold wind that creeps in even after shutting all the windows and doors, the coronavirus has wormed its way into schools, colleges, and universities across Pakistan.

On Wednesday, at least nine government schools in Islamabad were sealed after 21 students tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to the district health officer, nearly 50 cases have been reported at more than 19 schools in the last four days.

In a notification, the DHO instructed the schools to cancel all classes and other activities until further notice. The health authorities have started contact tracing.

Teachers and other staff members, too, have been told to stay at home and isolate themselves.

Earlier this week, seven schools in Azad Kashmir’s Mirpur were sealed after over 10 students contracted the deadly virus.

Don’t fall for unverified news

On Tuesday, the National Command and Centre warned citizens not to fall for any unverified news. In a tweet, the forum said, “Fake news regarding the closure of primary schools is circulating via a fake Twitter account. Action against this account has been initiated through FIA cybercrime wing.”

The government is expected to make an announcement regarding the fate of schools in the country today.

The discussion first began when coronavirus cases started rapidly increasing due to the new Omicron variant. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate has climbed to 10%. Karachi is one of the most affected cities with an infection rate of 40%.