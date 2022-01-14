Friday, January 14, 2022  | 10 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Here is the list of fake universities in Pakistan

Degrees from these varsities won't be recognised

Posted: Jan 14, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The Higher Education Commission or HEC has issued a list of 147 fake, illegal, unlawful, and unrecognised universities, institutions, and degree colleges across Pakistan.  According to HEC: "Any campus, sub-campus, college, branch, or outpost established without the approval of HEC and not listed on HEC's website are treated as fake, illegal, unlawful and unrecognised and degrees obtained after studying at such places will not be recognised by HEC."  An HEC official said that students enrolled in one of these institutions must cancel their admissions immediately as their degrees won't be recognised. HEC has separately issued a list of all recognised institutes and said that any institute not on this list should be deemed fake. Here is the list of illegal educational institutions: Punjab  All Affiliated Colleges with Global Institute, Lahore, offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs.All Heritage International Colleges (HICs) affiliated with any private university across Punjab imparting undergraduate and postgraduate education. The Open International University for Complementary Medicines, (Sri Lanka) and its operations anywhere in Pakistan including Karachi and Islamabad offices. American International University, 7 up Chowk, Gulberg III, Lahore. Softlogix College of Information Technology, Lahore. TIU Institute, 29-C/1, Gulberg III, Ghalib Road, Lahore.  Pakistan College of Science & Technology, 447-D, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad. AIMS Institute of Management Sciences, AIMS House 11 A, Opposite Pizza Hut, Gulgasht, Multan.National Textile College of Professional Sciences & IT, 62-C/1 M.M. Alam Road, Gulberg 3, Lahore.  Standard Institute of Emerging Technologies & Sciences (SIETS), 225-A-new Muslim Town, Lahore.Ali Garh Institute of Management Science (AIMS), 3-D Model Town, Club Road, Rahim Yar Khan.  Michigan International College, Lahore.  American International College, Faisal Town, Lahore.American University of London, National College of Business. Management and Technology, 365-M, Model Town, Lahore.Rawal Open International University of Alternative Medicine Pakistan, Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi.INFOVISION Institute of Management and Information Technology, Lahore. Islamia College of Commerce, Kot Ada, Muzaffargarh.Opstech College of Computer Science, Lahore.CIT College, Majeed Plaza, Bank Road, Saddar, Rawalpindi.  University College of Commerce, Peoples Colony, Khanewal. National College of Commerce, Mian Channu. Quaid-e-Azam College, Mian Channu.  International College of Commerce, Mian Channu.  Leads Law College, Burewala.  Comstech Law College, Gulgasht Colony, Multan  Comstech Degree College, Gulgasht Colony, Multan  Pakistan Mission Law College, Neel Kot, Bosan Road, Multan  Lahore University of Computer Excellence, New Garden Town, Lahore Arqum College of Science & Arts, Court Road, Gujranwala  Cosmiq Institute of Technology, Cosmiq Complex, 54-Commercial Area, Cavalry Ground Extension, Lahore Cantt  NICON College of Computer Sciences, Adam Jee Road, Rawalpindi  SINTEC System, North Star Plaza, Murree Road, Rawalpindi  Higher Education College, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad  National Textile College of Professional Sciences and IT, 62-C/1 M.M, Alam Road, Gulberg-III, Lahore.  National Group of Textile College, IC-1, MM Alam Road, Sir Syed stop, Gulberg III, Lahore  Pakistan Institute of Technology, Trust Plaza, GT Road, Gujranwala  The National College, Faisalabad  Excelsior College of Information Technology, Lahore  Fashion Design Institute, Majeed Plaza, Bank Road, Rawalpindi  Raees ul Ahrar College, Murree Road, Rawalpindi Independent University (Independent Medical College), 175-Jinnah Colony, Faisalabad  Preston University, Faisalabad campus   Preston University School of Business, 7th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi  Institute of Professional Studies (Canal Campus) 4-A, New Muslim Town, Near New Campus Bridge, 24-E-II near New French Center, Gulberg III, Lahore   College of Technical Education, Langlay Road, Lahore   College of Education, New Muslim Town, Lahore  Matrix Institute of Emerging Science, Gulberg III, Lahore   Quaid-e-Azam College of Information Technology, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore   Centre for Health & Population Studies, Chamba Line, Lahore   College of Business Administration, Gulberg III, Lahore   Lahore School of Information Technology, New Garden Town, Lahore   Proceed Institute of Management & IT, Gulberg III, Lahore   Institute of Computer Technology, Gulberg II, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore  College of Professional Studies, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad   Institute of Management Sciences, Canal Road, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad  College of Business Administration, PAF Road, Sargodha   College of I.T. 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi   University College, 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi   Shibly College of Commerce, Karor, Layyah   Khyber College of Commerce, Kot Sultan, Layyah   Abdul Kasim College, Taunsa, D.G. Khan   The National College, Bosan Road, Multan   National Group of Textile College, Near Civil Hospital, 45 Civil Lines, Gujranwala   Kynat College of Commerce, Kot Sultan, Layyah   Allied College of Commerce, Mian Channu   DG College, Tausan, D.G. Khan   Institute of Information Technology & Management, 40/3 Jahanzeb Centre, Opp. Gakhar Plaza, Bank Road, Saddar Rawalpindi   Wah Institute of Management Technology Sadat Plaza Lalaruk, the Mall Wah Cantt   University College of Information Technology, Jampur Road, Fareedabad Colony, D.G. Khan   Chanab Institute of Information Technology, Shadab Colony, Opp. Canal Rest House, Jhang   College of Management & Information Technology, Mumtaz Plaza, Jinnah Road, Gujrat   Rawalpindi Institute of Technology, Ojri Camp, Murree Road, Rawalpindi   Multan Institute of Management Sciences, 2-A Gulghast Colony, Boson Road   SYSTEX Institute of Technology, 14-L, Model Town Extension, Lahore   ABACUS College, D-102 M.A.Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi   College of Advance Professional Studies, 85-E, Farid Town Road, Sahiwal   LIONS College, 3-A, Canal Colony, Farid Town Road, Sahiwal College of Information Technology Circular Road, Chowk Islamabad, Sialkot    Al-Qasim University 38-D, Lawrence Road, Lahore   College of Global Technologies, Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi South Asia Institute of Management and I.T, Hali Road, Westrige, Rawalpindi   UK College of Information Technology, Club Road, Muzaffargarh   College of Management & I.T, Lala Rukh, The Mall, Wah   UK College of Technology, Ahmed Pur East Road, Bahawalpur   College of Professional Studies, Gulgasht Colony, Bosan Road, Multan   Edycare College of I.T, Baldia Road, Bahawalnagar   Sadiqabad Polytechnic Institute, Sadiqabad, Distt, Rahim Yar Khan   Leads Institute of Management Sciences, 24-K, Gulberg-II, Lahore   Central College of Information Technology, 5-E/4 850, Officer's Colony Boson Road, Multan   Pyramid Education Centre, D 135, Malik Abad Road, 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi   Lahore Campus of Preston Institute of Management Science and Technology, Karachi   Lahore Metropolitan University, Lahore   Pioneer College of Commerce, Kot Adu, Muzaffargarh   Quaid e Azam University of Pakistan, Lahore  Islamic University of Pakistan, Sialkot  Islamabad Law College, Islamabad  Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts, Islamabad   Sindh  All other branches/campuses/affiliated colleges/franchises of Newports Institute of Communication & Economics Karachi except its Karachi campusAll other branches/campuses/affiliated colleges/franchises of Preston Institute of Management Science and Technology, Karachi except its Karachi campus  The Elites University, Sector 11-A, Hashim Town Sindh Karachi Housing Society, Scheme No 33, Karachi American School of International Business C-7/A, Daman e Koh, KDA Officers, Cooperation Housing Society Opposite PNS, Bahadur Stadium Road, Karachi  American World University International 22-A, Tipu Sultan Road, Karachi  Glamshire University, Karachi  American University of Hawaii, Karachi  East-West University, Karachi  International University of America, Karachi  Western International University, C-41, Block 6, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nipa Chowrangi, Near Aero Club, Karachi  Washington University, 532/1, Business Recorded Road, Garden East, Karachi  University of Southern, Comit Campus, St 6B, Block-14 Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi  University of Houston Clear Lake D-77, Block 2, Clifton Opposite Bilawal House, Karachi  University of Economics & Technology, 30 Block -A, Opposite Mehran Clinic, Sindhi Muslim Society, Karachi  Lincoln Institute, D-18, Block-8, Punjab Colony, Ch. Khaliq-uz-Zaman Rad, Clifton, Karachi  University of Islamic Study, Block-7, Ghulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi  American School of London, Karachi  College Swiss Switzerland, Domino Education Services, Karachi, Sindh  The International University of America, 40-J/A, Block 6, Pechs, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, Sindh  Institute of Management Science and Arts, Latifabad, Hyderabad, Sindh  Mehran Institute of I.T, Latifabad, Hyderabad, Sindh  National Textile College of Professional Sciences and IT, Hyderabad  SPIRIT Institute of Management & Computer Science, North Nazimabad, Karachi  Institute of Science & Management, Shaheed-e-Milat Road, Karachi  College of Computer & Management Studies, Block B, Latifabad, Hyderabad  College of Education, Karachi  American University of London Western Graduate College, Karachi  Al-Khair College of Commerce, Mian Channu; Al-Burhan Shopping Circle, 3rd Floor, Bld-B, on Top of Burger Time Restaurant Opp. Main Haidry Market, North Nazimabad, Karachi  College of Information Technology, C-562, Eid Gah Road, Sukkar; Campus Distt. Central Clock-E North Nazimabad, Karachi  College of Education, A-130 Block -E North Nizamabad, Karachi  College of Education, Gate No. 8, No.4 Mahmoodabad, Karachi  College of Administration & Computer Science, PECHS, Karachi  College of Management Science, Main Korangi Road, Karachi  Pakistan Institute of Professional Science, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi  Allama Muhammad Yusuf Binnori Islamic University, Pakistan   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa  Agha Computers, Al-Noor Esquire, PICIC Bank Building, Mansehra Road, Abbottabad  Islamabad Computer Institute, College Road Jaba, Dargai  Flash Institute of Computer Studies, Sheikh Jee Plaza, Industrial Estate, Jamrud Road, Peshawar  Square Soft Systems, Kashmeery Bazar, Manzoor Market, Shinkiari  College of Computer & Information Technology, Matta, Swat  Global College of Information Technology, College Road, Thana, Swat  Global College of Information Technology, Sohary, Buner, Swat  Aryan University, Jahangir Road, Peshawar  National College of Computer Sciences, Bannu,  Imam Ghazali University, Peshawar  Abu Ali Seena University, Peshawar   Azad Kashmir  All other campuses/affiliated colleges of Al-Khair University AJK except Bhimber Institute of Advance Studies of Information Technology, Dadyal Pak Kashmir Institute of IT, Mirpur 
The Higher Education Commission or HEC has issued a list of 147 fake, illegal, unlawful, and unrecognised universities, institutions, and degree colleges across Pakistan. 

According to HEC: “Any campus, sub-campus, college, branch, or outpost established without the approval of HEC and not listed on HEC’s website are treated as fake, illegal, unlawful and unrecognised and degrees obtained after studying at such places will not be recognised by HEC.” 

An HEC official said that students enrolled in one of these institutions must cancel their admissions immediately as their degrees won’t be recognised.

HEC has separately issued a list of all recognised institutes and said that any institute not on this list should be deemed fake.

Here is the list of illegal educational institutions:

Punjab 

  • All Affiliated Colleges with Global Institute, Lahore, offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
  • All Heritage International Colleges (HICs) affiliated with any private university across Punjab imparting undergraduate and postgraduate education.
  • The Open International University for Complementary Medicines, (Sri Lanka) and its operations anywhere in Pakistan including Karachi and Islamabad offices.
  • American International University, 7 up Chowk, Gulberg III, Lahore.
  • Softlogix College of Information Technology, Lahore.
  • TIU Institute, 29-C/1, Gulberg III, Ghalib Road, Lahore.  
  • Pakistan College of Science & Technology, 447-D, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad.
  • AIMS Institute of Management Sciences, AIMS House 11 A, Opposite Pizza Hut, Gulgasht, Multan.
  • National Textile College of Professional Sciences & IT, 62-C/1 M.M. Alam Road, Gulberg 3, Lahore.  
  • Standard Institute of Emerging Technologies & Sciences (SIETS), 225-A-new Muslim Town, Lahore.
  • Ali Garh Institute of Management Science (AIMS), 3-D Model Town, Club Road, Rahim Yar Khan.  
  • Michigan International College, Lahore.  
  • American International College, Faisal Town, Lahore.
  • American University of London, National College of Business. Management and Technology, 365-M, Model Town, Lahore.
  • Rawal Open International University of Alternative Medicine Pakistan, Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi.
  • INFOVISION Institute of Management and Information Technology, Lahore.
  • Islamia College of Commerce, Kot Ada, Muzaffargarh.
  • Opstech College of Computer Science, Lahore.
  • CIT College, Majeed Plaza, Bank Road, Saddar, Rawalpindi.  
  • University College of Commerce, Peoples Colony, Khanewal. 
  • National College of Commerce, Mian Channu.
  • Quaid-e-Azam College, Mian Channu.  
  • International College of Commerce, Mian Channu.  
  • Leads Law College, Burewala.  
  • Comstech Law College, Gulgasht Colony, Multan  
  • Comstech Degree College, Gulgasht Colony, Multan  
  • Pakistan Mission Law College, Neel Kot, Bosan Road, Multan  
  • Lahore University of Computer Excellence, New Garden Town, Lahore
  • Arqum College of Science & Arts, Court Road, Gujranwala  
  • Cosmiq Institute of Technology, Cosmiq Complex, 54-Commercial Area, Cavalry Ground Extension, Lahore Cantt  
  • NICON College of Computer Sciences, Adam Jee Road, Rawalpindi  
  • SINTEC System, North Star Plaza, Murree Road, Rawalpindi  
  • Higher Education College, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad  
  • National Textile College of Professional Sciences and IT, 62-C/1 M.M, Alam Road, Gulberg-III, Lahore.  
  • National Group of Textile College, IC-1, MM Alam Road, Sir Syed stop, Gulberg III, Lahore  
  • Pakistan Institute of Technology, Trust Plaza, GT Road, Gujranwala  
  • The National College, Faisalabad  
  • Excelsior College of Information Technology, Lahore  
  • Fashion Design Institute, Majeed Plaza, Bank Road, Rawalpindi  
  • Raees ul Ahrar College, Murree Road, Rawalpindi 
  • Independent University (Independent Medical College), 175-Jinnah Colony, Faisalabad  
  • Preston University, Faisalabad campus   
  • Preston University School of Business, 7th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi 
  • Institute of Professional Studies (Canal Campus) 4-A, New Muslim Town, Near New Campus Bridge, 24-E-II near New French Center, Gulberg III, Lahore   
  • College of Technical Education, Langlay Road, Lahore   
  • College of Education, New Muslim Town, Lahore  
  • Matrix Institute of Emerging Science, Gulberg III, Lahore   
  • Quaid-e-Azam College of Information Technology, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore   
  • Centre for Health & Population Studies, Chamba Line, Lahore   
  • College of Business Administration, Gulberg III, Lahore   
  • Lahore School of Information Technology, New Garden Town, Lahore   
  • Proceed Institute of Management & IT, Gulberg III, Lahore   
  • Institute of Computer Technology, Gulberg II, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore 
  • College of Professional Studies, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad   
  • Institute of Management Sciences, Canal Road, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad 
  • College of Business Administration, PAF Road, Sargodha   
  • College of I.T. 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi   
  • University College, 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi   
  • Shibly College of Commerce, Karor, Layyah   
  • Khyber College of Commerce, Kot Sultan, Layyah   
  • Abdul Kasim College, Taunsa, D.G. Khan   
  • The National College, Bosan Road, Multan   
  • National Group of Textile College, Near Civil Hospital, 45 Civil Lines, Gujranwala   
  • Kynat College of Commerce, Kot Sultan, Layyah   
  • Allied College of Commerce, Mian Channu   
  • DG College, Tausan, D.G. Khan   
  • Institute of Information Technology & Management, 40/3 Jahanzeb Centre, Opp. Gakhar Plaza, Bank Road, Saddar Rawalpindi   
  • Wah Institute of Management Technology Sadat Plaza Lalaruk, the Mall Wah Cantt   
  • University College of Information Technology, Jampur Road, Fareedabad Colony, D.G. Khan   
  • Chanab Institute of Information Technology, Shadab Colony, Opp. Canal Rest House, Jhang   
  • College of Management & Information Technology, Mumtaz Plaza, Jinnah Road, Gujrat   
  • Rawalpindi Institute of Technology, Ojri Camp, Murree Road, Rawalpindi   
  • Multan Institute of Management Sciences, 2-A Gulghast Colony, Boson Road   
  • SYSTEX Institute of Technology, 14-L, Model Town Extension, Lahore   
  • ABACUS College, D-102 M.A.Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi   
  • College of Advance Professional Studies, 85-E, Farid Town Road, Sahiwal   
  • LIONS College, 3-A, Canal Colony, Farid Town Road, Sahiwal 
  • College of Information Technology Circular Road, Chowk Islamabad, Sialkot    
  • Al-Qasim University 38-D, Lawrence Road, Lahore   
  • College of Global Technologies, Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi 
  • South Asia Institute of Management and I.T, Hali Road, Westrige, Rawalpindi   
  • UK College of Information Technology, Club Road, Muzaffargarh   
  • College of Management & I.T, Lala Rukh, The Mall, Wah   
  • UK College of Technology, Ahmed Pur East Road, Bahawalpur   
  • College of Professional Studies, Gulgasht Colony, Bosan Road, Multan   
  • Edycare College of I.T, Baldia Road, Bahawalnagar   
  • Sadiqabad Polytechnic Institute, Sadiqabad, Distt, Rahim Yar Khan   
  • Leads Institute of Management Sciences, 24-K, Gulberg-II, Lahore   
  • Central College of Information Technology, 5-E/4 850, Officer’s Colony Boson Road, Multan   
  • Pyramid Education Centre, D 135, Malik Abad Road, 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi   
  • Lahore Campus of Preston Institute of Management Science and Technology, Karachi   
  • Lahore Metropolitan University, Lahore   
  • Pioneer College of Commerce, Kot Adu, Muzaffargarh   
  • Quaid e Azam University of Pakistan, Lahore  
  • Islamic University of Pakistan, Sialkot  
  • Islamabad Law College, Islamabad  
  • Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts, Islamabad  

Sindh 

  • All other branches/campuses/affiliated colleges/franchises of Newports Institute of Communication & Economics Karachi except its Karachi campus
  • All other branches/campuses/affiliated colleges/franchises of Preston Institute of Management Science and Technology, Karachi except its Karachi campus  
  • The Elites University, Sector 11-A, Hashim Town Sindh Karachi Housing Society, Scheme No 33, Karachi 
  • American School of International Business C-7/A, Daman e Koh, KDA Officers, Cooperation Housing Society Opposite PNS, Bahadur Stadium Road, Karachi  
  • American World University International 22-A, Tipu Sultan Road, Karachi  
  • Glamshire University, Karachi  
  • American University of Hawaii, Karachi  
  • East-West University, Karachi  
  • International University of America, Karachi  
  • Western International University, C-41, Block 6, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nipa Chowrangi, Near Aero Club, Karachi  
  • Washington University, 532/1, Business Recorded Road, Garden East, Karachi  
  • University of Southern, Comit Campus, St 6B, Block-14 Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi  
  • University of Houston Clear Lake D-77, Block 2, Clifton Opposite Bilawal House, Karachi  
  • University of Economics & Technology, 30 Block -A, Opposite Mehran Clinic, Sindhi Muslim Society, Karachi  
  • Lincoln Institute, D-18, Block-8, Punjab Colony, Ch. Khaliq-uz-Zaman Rad, Clifton, Karachi  
  • University of Islamic Study, Block-7, Ghulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi  
  • American School of London, Karachi  
  • College Swiss Switzerland, Domino Education Services, Karachi, Sindh  
  • The International University of America, 40-J/A, Block 6, Pechs, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, Sindh  
  • Institute of Management Science and Arts, Latifabad, Hyderabad, Sindh  
  • Mehran Institute of I.T, Latifabad, Hyderabad, Sindh  
  • National Textile College of Professional Sciences and IT, Hyderabad  
  • SPIRIT Institute of Management & Computer Science, North Nazimabad, Karachi  
  • Institute of Science & Management, Shaheed-e-Milat Road, Karachi  
  • College of Computer & Management Studies, Block B, Latifabad, Hyderabad  
  • College of Education, Karachi  
  • American University of London Western Graduate College, Karachi  
  • Al-Khair College of Commerce, Mian Channu; Al-Burhan Shopping Circle, 3rd Floor, Bld-B, on Top of Burger Time Restaurant Opp. Main Haidry Market, North Nazimabad, Karachi  
  • College of Information Technology, C-562, Eid Gah Road, Sukkar; Campus Distt. Central Clock-E North Nazimabad, Karachi  
  • College of Education, A-130 Block -E North Nizamabad, Karachi  
  • College of Education, Gate No. 8, No.4 Mahmoodabad, Karachi  
  • College of Administration & Computer Science, PECHS, Karachi  
  • College of Management Science, Main Korangi Road, Karachi  
  • Pakistan Institute of Professional Science, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi  
  • Allama Muhammad Yusuf Binnori Islamic University, Pakistan  

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 

  • Agha Computers, Al-Noor Esquire, PICIC Bank Building, Mansehra Road, Abbottabad  
  • Islamabad Computer Institute, College Road Jaba, Dargai  
  • Flash Institute of Computer Studies, Sheikh Jee Plaza, Industrial Estate, Jamrud Road, Peshawar  
  • Square Soft Systems, Kashmeery Bazar, Manzoor Market, Shinkiari  
  • College of Computer & Information Technology, Matta, Swat  
  • Global College of Information Technology, College Road, Thana, Swat  
  • Global College of Information Technology, Sohary, Buner, Swat  
  • Aryan University, Jahangir Road, Peshawar  
  • National College of Computer Sciences, Bannu,  
  • Imam Ghazali University, Peshawar  
  • Abu Ali Seena University, Peshawar  

Azad Kashmir 

  • All other campuses/affiliated colleges of Al-Khair University AJK except Bhimber 
  • Institute of Advance Studies of Information Technology, Dadyal 
  • Pak Kashmir Institute of IT, Mirpur 

 
Higher Education Commission universities
