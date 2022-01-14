Here is the list of fake universities in Pakistan

Degrees from these varsities won't be recognised
The Higher Education Commission or HEC has issued a list of 147 fake, illegal, unlawful, and unrecognised universities, institutions, and degree colleges across Pakistan.
According to HEC: “Any campus, sub-campus, college, branch, or outpost established without the approval of HEC and not listed on HEC’s website are treated as fake, illegal, unlawful and unrecognised and degrees obtained after studying at such places will not be recognised by HEC.”
An HEC official said that students enrolled in one of these institutions must cancel their admissions immediately as their degrees won’t be recognised.
HEC has separately issued a list of all recognised institutes and said that any institute not on this list should be deemed fake.
Here is the list of illegal educational institutions: