Here is the list of fake universities in Pakistan

The Higher Education Commission or HEC has issued a list of 147 fake, illegal, unlawful, and unrecognised universities, institutions, and degree colleges across Pakistan.

According to HEC: “Any campus, sub-campus, college, branch, or outpost established without the approval of HEC and not listed on HEC’s website are treated as fake, illegal, unlawful and unrecognised and degrees obtained after studying at such places will not be recognised by HEC.”

An HEC official said that students enrolled in one of these institutions must cancel their admissions immediately as their degrees won’t be recognised.

HEC has separately issued a list of all recognised institutes and said that any institute not on this list should be deemed fake.

Here is the list of illegal educational institutions:

Punjab

All Affiliated Colleges with Global Institute, Lahore, offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

All Heritage International Colleges (HICs) affiliated with any private university across Punjab imparting undergraduate and postgraduate education.

The Open International University for Complementary Medicines, (Sri Lanka) and its operations anywhere in Pakistan including Karachi and Islamabad offices.

American International University, 7 up Chowk, Gulberg III, Lahore.

Softlogix College of Information Technology, Lahore.

TIU Institute, 29-C/1, Gulberg III, Ghalib Road, Lahore.

Pakistan College of Science & Technology, 447-D, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad.

AIMS Institute of Management Sciences, AIMS House 11 A, Opposite Pizza Hut, Gulgasht, Multan.

National Textile College of Professional Sciences & IT, 62-C/1 M.M. Alam Road, Gulberg 3, Lahore.

Standard Institute of Emerging Technologies & Sciences (SIETS), 225-A-new Muslim Town, Lahore.

Ali Garh Institute of Management Science (AIMS), 3-D Model Town, Club Road, Rahim Yar Khan.

Michigan International College, Lahore.

American International College, Faisal Town, Lahore.

American University of London, National College of Business. Management and Technology, 365-M, Model Town, Lahore.

Rawal Open International University of Alternative Medicine Pakistan, Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi.

INFOVISION Institute of Management and Information Technology, Lahore.

Islamia College of Commerce, Kot Ada, Muzaffargarh.

Opstech College of Computer Science, Lahore.

CIT College, Majeed Plaza, Bank Road, Saddar, Rawalpindi.

University College of Commerce, Peoples Colony, Khanewal.

National College of Commerce, Mian Channu.

Quaid-e-Azam College, Mian Channu.

International College of Commerce, Mian Channu.

Leads Law College, Burewala.

Comstech Law College, Gulgasht Colony, Multan

Comstech Degree College, Gulgasht Colony, Multan

Pakistan Mission Law College, Neel Kot, Bosan Road, Multan

Lahore University of Computer Excellence, New Garden Town, Lahore

Arqum College of Science & Arts, Court Road, Gujranwala

Cosmiq Institute of Technology, Cosmiq Complex, 54-Commercial Area, Cavalry Ground Extension, Lahore Cantt

NICON College of Computer Sciences, Adam Jee Road, Rawalpindi

SINTEC System, North Star Plaza, Murree Road, Rawalpindi

Higher Education College, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad

National Textile College of Professional Sciences and IT, 62-C/1 M.M, Alam Road, Gulberg-III, Lahore.

National Group of Textile College, IC-1, MM Alam Road, Sir Syed stop, Gulberg III, Lahore

Pakistan Institute of Technology, Trust Plaza, GT Road, Gujranwala

The National College, Faisalabad

Excelsior College of Information Technology, Lahore

Fashion Design Institute, Majeed Plaza, Bank Road, Rawalpindi

Raees ul Ahrar College, Murree Road, Rawalpindi

Independent University (Independent Medical College), 175-Jinnah Colony, Faisalabad

Preston University, Faisalabad campus

Preston University School of Business, 7th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi

Institute of Professional Studies (Canal Campus) 4-A, New Muslim Town, Near New Campus Bridge, 24-E-II near New French Center, Gulberg III, Lahore

College of Technical Education, Langlay Road, Lahore

College of Education, New Muslim Town, Lahore

Matrix Institute of Emerging Science, Gulberg III, Lahore

Quaid-e-Azam College of Information Technology, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore

Centre for Health & Population Studies, Chamba Line, Lahore

College of Business Administration, Gulberg III, Lahore

Lahore School of Information Technology, New Garden Town, Lahore

Proceed Institute of Management & IT, Gulberg III, Lahore

Institute of Computer Technology, Gulberg II, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore

College of Professional Studies, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad

Institute of Management Sciences, Canal Road, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad

College of Business Administration, PAF Road, Sargodha

College of I.T. 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi

University College, 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi

Shibly College of Commerce, Karor, Layyah

Khyber College of Commerce, Kot Sultan, Layyah

Abdul Kasim College, Taunsa, D.G. Khan

The National College, Bosan Road, Multan

National Group of Textile College, Near Civil Hospital, 45 Civil Lines, Gujranwala

Kynat College of Commerce, Kot Sultan, Layyah

Allied College of Commerce, Mian Channu

DG College, Tausan, D.G. Khan

Institute of Information Technology & Management, 40/3 Jahanzeb Centre, Opp. Gakhar Plaza, Bank Road, Saddar Rawalpindi

Wah Institute of Management Technology Sadat Plaza Lalaruk, the Mall Wah Cantt

University College of Information Technology, Jampur Road, Fareedabad Colony, D.G. Khan

Chanab Institute of Information Technology, Shadab Colony, Opp. Canal Rest House, Jhang

College of Management & Information Technology, Mumtaz Plaza, Jinnah Road, Gujrat

Rawalpindi Institute of Technology, Ojri Camp, Murree Road, Rawalpindi

Multan Institute of Management Sciences, 2-A Gulghast Colony, Boson Road

SYSTEX Institute of Technology, 14-L, Model Town Extension, Lahore

ABACUS College, D-102 M.A.Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi

College of Advance Professional Studies, 85-E, Farid Town Road, Sahiwal

LIONS College, 3-A, Canal Colony, Farid Town Road, Sahiwal

College of Information Technology Circular Road, Chowk Islamabad, Sialkot

Al-Qasim University 38-D, Lawrence Road, Lahore

College of Global Technologies, Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi

South Asia Institute of Management and I.T, Hali Road, Westrige, Rawalpindi

UK College of Information Technology, Club Road, Muzaffargarh

College of Management & I.T, Lala Rukh, The Mall, Wah

UK College of Technology, Ahmed Pur East Road, Bahawalpur

College of Professional Studies, Gulgasht Colony, Bosan Road, Multan

Edycare College of I.T, Baldia Road, Bahawalnagar

Sadiqabad Polytechnic Institute, Sadiqabad, Distt, Rahim Yar Khan

Leads Institute of Management Sciences, 24-K, Gulberg-II, Lahore

Central College of Information Technology, 5-E/4 850, Officer’s Colony Boson Road, Multan

Pyramid Education Centre, D 135, Malik Abad Road, 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi

Lahore Campus of Preston Institute of Management Science and Technology, Karachi

Lahore Metropolitan University, Lahore

Pioneer College of Commerce, Kot Adu, Muzaffargarh

Quaid e Azam University of Pakistan, Lahore

Islamic University of Pakistan, Sialkot

Islamabad Law College, Islamabad

Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts, Islamabad

Sindh

All other branches/campuses/affiliated colleges/franchises of Newports Institute of Communication & Economics Karachi except its Karachi campus

All other branches/campuses/affiliated colleges/franchises of Preston Institute of Management Science and Technology, Karachi except its Karachi campus

The Elites University, Sector 11-A, Hashim Town Sindh Karachi Housing Society, Scheme No 33, Karachi

American School of International Business C-7/A, Daman e Koh, KDA Officers, Cooperation Housing Society Opposite PNS, Bahadur Stadium Road, Karachi

American World University International 22-A, Tipu Sultan Road, Karachi

Glamshire University, Karachi

American University of Hawaii, Karachi

East-West University, Karachi

International University of America, Karachi

Western International University, C-41, Block 6, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nipa Chowrangi, Near Aero Club, Karachi

Washington University, 532/1, Business Recorded Road, Garden East, Karachi

University of Southern, Comit Campus, St 6B, Block-14 Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi

University of Houston Clear Lake D-77, Block 2, Clifton Opposite Bilawal House, Karachi

University of Economics & Technology, 30 Block -A, Opposite Mehran Clinic, Sindhi Muslim Society, Karachi

Lincoln Institute, D-18, Block-8, Punjab Colony, Ch. Khaliq-uz-Zaman Rad, Clifton, Karachi

University of Islamic Study, Block-7, Ghulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi

American School of London, Karachi

College Swiss Switzerland, Domino Education Services, Karachi, Sindh

The International University of America, 40-J/A, Block 6, Pechs, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, Sindh

Institute of Management Science and Arts, Latifabad, Hyderabad, Sindh

Mehran Institute of I.T, Latifabad, Hyderabad, Sindh

National Textile College of Professional Sciences and IT, Hyderabad

SPIRIT Institute of Management & Computer Science, North Nazimabad, Karachi

Institute of Science & Management, Shaheed-e-Milat Road, Karachi

College of Computer & Management Studies, Block B, Latifabad, Hyderabad

College of Education, Karachi

American University of London Western Graduate College, Karachi

Al-Khair College of Commerce, Mian Channu; Al-Burhan Shopping Circle, 3rd Floor, Bld-B, on Top of Burger Time Restaurant Opp. Main Haidry Market, North Nazimabad, Karachi

College of Information Technology, C-562, Eid Gah Road, Sukkar; Campus Distt. Central Clock-E North Nazimabad, Karachi

College of Education, A-130 Block -E North Nizamabad, Karachi

College of Education, Gate No. 8, No.4 Mahmoodabad, Karachi

College of Administration & Computer Science, PECHS, Karachi

College of Management Science, Main Korangi Road, Karachi

Pakistan Institute of Professional Science, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi

Allama Muhammad Yusuf Binnori Islamic University, Pakistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Agha Computers, Al-Noor Esquire, PICIC Bank Building, Mansehra Road, Abbottabad

Islamabad Computer Institute, College Road Jaba, Dargai

Flash Institute of Computer Studies, Sheikh Jee Plaza, Industrial Estate, Jamrud Road, Peshawar

Square Soft Systems, Kashmeery Bazar, Manzoor Market, Shinkiari

College of Computer & Information Technology, Matta, Swat

Global College of Information Technology, College Road, Thana, Swat

Global College of Information Technology, Sohary, Buner, Swat

Aryan University, Jahangir Road, Peshawar

National College of Computer Sciences, Bannu,

Imam Ghazali University, Peshawar

Abu Ali Seena University, Peshawar

Azad Kashmir