Cambridge International announces O, A level results

Over 89,000 students in Pakistan received their Cambridge International O Level, Cambridge IGCSE, and Cambridge ICE results for the October/November 2021 exams, a statement by Cambridge International said Monday.

In total, more than 155,000 Pakistan schools entered the October/November 2021 series, for Cambridge International AS & A Levels as well as Cambridge O Level and Cambridge IGCSE. The exams were conducted in October/November 2021.

The Chief Executive, Cambridge International Christine Özden said: “I would like to congratulate the thousands of Cambridge International students in Pakistan on receiving their results today. I know they, and their families, have faced many challenges this past year, and I am so pleased that so many of them will be able to continue with their education.”

“In this exam series, we have issued over 879,000 grades to more than 300,000 students at 4,300 schools in 134 countries. Many congratulations to everyone on their achievements,” he added.

The country director of Cambridge International Pakistan, Uzma Yousuf congratulated all the students in Pakistan on their results. This is a fantastic achievement, more so this year than others, because these students had to overcome many challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, she added.

More than 700 schools across Pakistan offer Cambridge programs and qualifications to their students.