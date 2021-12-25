Saturday, December 25, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Ulema board decides to remove ‘extremist’ content from textbooks

Over 300 books cleared so far, says Tahir Ashrafi

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Listen to the story
The Muttahida Ulema Board has decided to cleanse textbooks and the curriculum of "extremist material", Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Tahir Ashrafi has said. At a press conference on Friday, he said that so far over 300 books have been cleared of possible extremist content. "The decision on the rest of the books would be made during the next week." Ashrafi highlighted that the single national curriculum didn't comprise any content that promoted extremism or radicalism and the same should be the case with other curriculums. The decision was taken after ulema across the country came together and condemned the killing of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara over alleged blasphemy charges. At a meeting of the Council of Islamic Ideology last week, scholars decided to understand the root cause of such acts of violence. They pointed out that the spread of anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan content on social media was one of them. Single National Curriculum On June 25 last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government is going to implement a uniform education system from March 2021. While speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said the 2.5 million students at religious seminaries would be brought into the mainstream. The government decided to execute the plan in phases. The first step is to introduce the new syllabus on the primary level (nursery to grade five) in the 2021 session. The new course will then be taught on secondary levels and above in 2022. Earlier this year, the PM launched the SNC. “All the jobs were for the English medium education, all the privileges are for them in the society,” he said at the inauguration ceremony. According to him, the system will help eliminate the rote learning system and hone the skills of the students
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Muttahida Ulema Board has decided to cleanse textbooks and the curriculum of “extremist material”, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Tahir Ashrafi has said.

At a press conference on Friday, he said that so far over 300 books have been cleared of possible extremist content. “The decision on the rest of the books would be made during the next week.”

Ashrafi highlighted that the single national curriculum didn’t comprise any content that promoted extremism or radicalism and the same should be the case with other curriculums.

The decision was taken after ulema across the country came together and condemned the killing of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara over alleged blasphemy charges.

At a meeting of the Council of Islamic Ideology last week, scholars decided to understand the root cause of such acts of violence. They pointed out that the spread of anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan content on social media was one of them.

Single National Curriculum

On June 25 last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government is going to implement a uniform education system from March 2021. While speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said the 2.5 million students at religious seminaries would be brought into the mainstream.

The government decided to execute the plan in phases. The first step is to introduce the new syllabus on the primary level (nursery to grade five) in the 2021 session. The new course will then be taught on secondary levels and above in 2022.

Earlier this year, the PM launched the SNC. “All the jobs were for the English medium education, all the privileges are for them in the society,” he said at the inauguration ceremony. According to him, the system will help eliminate the rote learning system and hone the skills of the students

 
sialkot incident textbooks ulema
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Single national curriculum, extremist content, ulema board, sialkot incident,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
KP private schools can't charge admission, annual fees anymore
KP private schools can’t charge admission, annual fees anymore
Ulema board decides to remove 'extremist' content from textbooks
Ulema board decides to remove ‘extremist’ content from textbooks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.