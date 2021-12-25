Ulema board decides to remove ‘extremist’ content from textbooks

The Muttahida Ulema Board has decided to cleanse textbooks and the curriculum of “extremist material”, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Tahir Ashrafi has said.

At a press conference on Friday, he said that so far over 300 books have been cleared of possible extremist content. “The decision on the rest of the books would be made during the next week.”

Ashrafi highlighted that the single national curriculum didn’t comprise any content that promoted extremism or radicalism and the same should be the case with other curriculums.

The decision was taken after ulema across the country came together and condemned the killing of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara over alleged blasphemy charges.

At a meeting of the Council of Islamic Ideology last week, scholars decided to understand the root cause of such acts of violence. They pointed out that the spread of anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan content on social media was one of them.

Single National Curriculum

On June 25 last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government is going to implement a uniform education system from March 2021. While speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said the 2.5 million students at religious seminaries would be brought into the mainstream.

The government decided to execute the plan in phases. The first step is to introduce the new syllabus on the primary level (nursery to grade five) in the 2021 session. The new course will then be taught on secondary levels and above in 2022.

Earlier this year, the PM launched the SNC. “All the jobs were for the English medium education, all the privileges are for them in the society,” he said at the inauguration ceremony. According to him, the system will help eliminate the rote learning system and hone the skills of the students