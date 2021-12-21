Tuesday, December 21, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Punjab announces winter vacations for schools in two phases

Decision taken to counter smog

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The Punjab government, in an attempt to control smog, has announced winter vacations for schools in the province in two phases. A notification issued by the education department was presented in the Lahore High Court Tuesday. Winter holidays in Punjab, with an exception of 12 cities, will begin from December 23 and continue till January 3. The decision was taken after the court instructed the government to take measures to control smog in the province. In these cities, vacations will commence from January 3 and last till Janaury 13, as per orders from the National Command and Operation Centre. Jhelum Mianwali AttockMuzaffargarh Chakwal Bhakkar RawalpindiRajanpur Layyah Rahim Yar Khan Dera Ghazi Khan Chiniot At the previous hearing, Justice Shahid Karim instructed the Punjab government to immediately announce holidays for educational institutions after smog levels in Lahore reached a four-year high. Toxic haze in the city and its outskirts made it difficult for people to breathe. The air quality of Lahore has been in shambles making it top the list of the world’s most polluted cities several times within a week.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Punjab government, in an attempt to control smog, has announced winter vacations for schools in the province in two phases. A notification issued by the education department was presented in the Lahore High Court Tuesday.

Winter holidays in Punjab, with an exception of 12 cities, will begin from December 23 and continue till January 3. The decision was taken after the court instructed the government to take measures to control smog in the province.

In these cities, vacations will commence from January 3 and last till Janaury 13, as per orders from the National Command and Operation Centre.

  • Jhelum
  • Mianwali
  • Attock
  • Muzaffargarh
  • Chakwal
  • Bhakkar
  • Rawalpindi
  • Rajanpur
  • Layyah
  • Rahim Yar Khan
  • Dera Ghazi Khan
  • Chiniot

At the previous hearing, Justice Shahid Karim instructed the Punjab government to immediately announce holidays for educational institutions after smog levels in Lahore reached a four-year high.

Toxic haze in the city and its outskirts made it difficult for people to breathe. The air quality of Lahore has been in shambles making it top the list of the world’s most polluted cities several times within a week.

 
Punjab schools smog winter vacations
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Lahore schools, Punjab schools, winter vacations in Punjab, winter holidays in punjab, punjab smog, lahore smog
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Punjab announces winter vacations for schools in two phases
Punjab announces winter vacations for schools in two phases
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.