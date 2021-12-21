Punjab announces winter vacations for schools in two phases

The Punjab government, in an attempt to control smog, has announced winter vacations for schools in the province in two phases. A notification issued by the education department was presented in the Lahore High Court Tuesday.

Winter holidays in Punjab, with an exception of 12 cities, will begin from December 23 and continue till January 3. The decision was taken after the court instructed the government to take measures to control smog in the province.

In these cities, vacations will commence from January 3 and last till Janaury 13, as per orders from the National Command and Operation Centre.

Jhelum

Mianwali

Attock

Muzaffargarh

Chakwal

Bhakkar

Rawalpindi

Rajanpur

Layyah

Rahim Yar Khan

Dera Ghazi Khan

Chiniot

At the previous hearing, Justice Shahid Karim instructed the Punjab government to immediately announce holidays for educational institutions after smog levels in Lahore reached a four-year high.

Toxic haze in the city and its outskirts made it difficult for people to breathe. The air quality of Lahore has been in shambles making it top the list of the world’s most polluted cities several times within a week.