HOME > Education

Pakistan mulling over moving winter vacations to January

Federal education ministers to meet at 5:30pm

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Federal and provincial education ministers across the country will meet today (December 14) to decide the date of winter vacations for educational institutions in Pakistan. The meeting, scheduled at 5:30pm, will be headed by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood. According to a notification issued earlier in the day, the following issues are on the meeting's agenda: Vaccination of children between the ages 12 and 18 years Shifting winter vacations to January 2022 Enforcement of political map in the provincial education setup The government initially wanted to move the winter break to January to continue the ongoing vaccination drive at schools, colleges, and universities across the country. The final decision will, however, be taken by provincial ministers. Last week, the Sindh government announced that all schools and colleges in the province will stay closed for winter vacations from December 20 to January 01. The vacations have been announced in view of the cold and dry weather in the province. According to the Met Office, the temperatures in Karachi and other parts of Sindh are expected to drop to single digits.
