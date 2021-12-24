Friday, December 24, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > Education

KP private schools can’t charge admission, annual fees anymore

Notification passed on orders of Peshawar High Court

Posted: Dec 24, 2021
Posted: Dec 24, 2021

Private schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been barred from charging admission and annual fees from students anymore. The decision was taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority after orders from the Peshawar High Court. A notification issued on Friday stated that contempt of court proceedings will be initiated against schools violating the orders. Action will be taken against them under the Schools Regulatory Authority Regulation, 2018, it added. On Thursday, the court passed a written order barring schools from charging annual and admission charges. It instructed the authority to ensure complete implementation of the verdict. Earlier, in 2019, the court had stopped educational institutions from charging summer and winter tuition fees from students. Winter vacations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai has announced that winter vacations for schools in plain areas of the province will be from January 3 to January 11. For hilly regions, the break will be longer from December 24, 2021, to February 28.
