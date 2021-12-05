KP govt increases MBBS, BDS fee by 100%

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved a 100% hike in fees of medical and dental colleges in the province.

The fees have been increased under the new admission policy for MBBS/BDS programmes for the 2021-22 session. The policy was approved by the Provincial Admission Committee (PAC) headed by Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra.

According to the minutes of the meeting, the fee for open merit students has been increased from Rs23,370 to Rs50,000 per annum.

The fee for general self-finance, foreign self-finance and Afghan nationals has been increased from Rs413,209 to Rs800,000 per year.

The committee also decided that the weightage formula for the admission would be as follows:

50 percent MDCAT

40 percent F. Sc/HSSC marks

10 percent SSC/Matric marks

A committee member told SAMAA Digital that the hike in fee was necessitated due to rising inflation.

The higher education minister Kamran Bangash said that the government was forced to increase the fee due to inflation. He, however, added that the he will talk to the chief minister and the finance minister to not increase the fee by hundred per cent.