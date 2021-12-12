HEC announces scholarships for Sindh postgraduate students

Students enrolled in MPhil, MS and PhD eligible to apply
The Higher Education Commission has announced scholarships for post-graduate students in Sindh.
Students who intend to pursue postgraduate degrees from HEC-recognised public universities will be able to apply for the programme. Those enrolled in MPhil, MS and PhD programmes would eligible to apply for the scholarship.
The commission has assured that students will be selected irrespective of gender, caste, and religion.
Here is the eligibility criteria for applicants: