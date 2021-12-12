Sunday, December 12, 2021  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > Education

HEC announces scholarships for Sindh postgraduate students

Students enrolled in MPhil, MS and PhD eligible to apply

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Dec 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

The Higher Education Commission has announced scholarships for post-graduate students in Sindh. Students who intend to pursue postgraduate degrees from HEC-recognised public universities will be able to apply for the programme. Those enrolled in MPhil, MS and PhD programmes would eligible to apply for the scholarship. The commission has assured that students will be selected irrespective of gender, caste, and religion. Here is the eligibility criteria for applicants: Students shall be involved in full-time research Not getting any scholarship from any institution or donorNot employed by any government or private organizationNot employed fulltime The ASRB must have given its approval to the student’s research proposal
