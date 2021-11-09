Tuesday, November 9, 2021  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Karachi board announces HSC second-year science, pre-engineering results

91.51% students passed the exams this year

Posted: Nov 9, 2021
Posted: Nov 9, 2021

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi announced the results for intermediate Part-II pre-engineering and science groups today, November 9.

According to a press release, the passing rate this year was 91.51%. “This year, 24,170 students sat for the exams this year, out of which 22,119 passed the assessments,” BIEK Chairperson Dr Saeed Uddin said.

More than 3,000 students passed will an A-1 grade, while 2,123 scored A grades. The number of students who achieved B and C grades was 2,852 and 4,036, respectively.

Nearly 6,605 applicants passed with a D grade. Three thousand and four hundred students cleared the exams with an E grade.

Dr Saaed Uddin added that the intermediate board was the “first in Sindh to issue results as per merit”.

The results, which were announced at 11am, are available on the BIEK website. The site is, however, showing an error at the moment. Students can download the board’s Android app as well.

Earlier in the day, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education in Lahore announced results for the SSC 9th exams. Nearly, 700 students achieved 505 out of 505 marks this year. The passing rate was reported 99.35%.

According to the board, 257,397 students sat for the exams this year out of which 255,729 scored passing marks. The results are available on the BISE website. Students can also check their results by sending an SMS to 80029. 

