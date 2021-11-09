Chinese University of Hong Kong scholarship application opens

The Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme at Chinese University of Hong Kong is now open for academia worldwide to pursue their PhD studies in Hong Kong.

The HKPFS offers financial support up to US$210,000, covering tuition fee, a monthly stipend, conference and research travel expenses, lodging allowance, and also guarantees on-campus accommodation to support student’s research studies.

The application deadline is on December 1, 2021. To learn more, please visit https://www.gs.cuhk.edu.hk/hkpfs?utm_source=CM&utm_medium=CM&utm_campaign=HKPFS