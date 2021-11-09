Tuesday, November 9, 2021  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Chinese University of Hong Kong scholarship application opens

Deadline Dec 1

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago

The Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme at Chinese University of Hong Kong is now open for academia worldwide to pursue their PhD studies in Hong Kong.

The HKPFS offers financial support up to US$210,000, covering tuition fee, a monthly stipend, conference and research travel expenses, lodging allowance, and also guarantees on-campus accommodation to support student’s research studies. 

The application deadline is on December 1, 2021. To learn more, please visit https://www.gs.cuhk.edu.hk/hkpfs?utm_source=CM&utm_medium=CM&utm_campaign=HKPFS

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
scholarships in hong kong,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Chinese University of Hong Kong scholarship application opens
Chinese University of Hong Kong scholarship application opens
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.