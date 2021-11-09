Tuesday, November 9, 2021  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1443
HOME > Education

99% students pass Lahore’s BISE ninth exams

Seven hundred scored full marks

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Online

Reporting by Daniyal Umer 

Parents in Lahore were over the moon today (Tuesday) after the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education announced that 99.35% of students have passed their SSC 9th exam.

Surprisingly, 700 students achieved 505 out of 505 marks this year.

According to the board’s spokesperson, 257,397 students sat for the exams this year out of which 255,729 scored passing marks.  Students who were absent during the annual exams would be allowed to sit the special exam on December 11.

The results are available on the BISE website. Students can also check their results by sending an SMS to 80029. Earlier, in October, a similar wave of excitement was in the air when matric results were announced.

Seven hundred and seven students scored full marks in their exams, while the passing rate was 98.56%. 

