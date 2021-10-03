Oxford Pakistan Programme to grant students research, academic scholarships

The Pakistan High Commission in London launched the Oxford Pakistan Programme on September 30. The initiative aims to provide academic and research scholarships to Pakistani students.

Under the programme, students will be given a chance to study at Oxford University. It includes graduate scholarships for deserving students, visiting fellowships for Pakistani faculty members, and special lectures on eastern philosophy.

Pakistanis in the United Kingdom have pledged over £500,000 for the programme and promised help in the future as well.

The Oxford Pakistan Programme was founded by two Oxford alums, Haroon Zaman and Talha Pirzada. Adeel Malik is, on the other hand, the academic head of the project.

Delighted to announce the launch of Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP), a major new initiative on education and public diplomacy at @UniofOxford



OPP will generate scholarship opportunities for Pakistani students & consolidate Pakistan-related academic activities @oxfordgiving pic.twitter.com/sy5FOqNmXz — Adeel Malik (@AdeelMalikOx) October 3, 2021

In a speech at the programme launch in London, Malik regretted that Pakistan still studied and represented through the lens of radicalization and militarism.

He announced a new research initiative on “National Sovereignty and Development” at the international varsity. The new project will be named after Muhammad Ali Jauhar, one of the most popular activists in the Subcontinent.

The new initiative aims to develop a programme that will document and study the multiple ways in which the economic, political, and cultural sovereignty of developing nations is constrained and the consequences of this on economic development.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turne described the Oxford Pakistan Programme as a milestone in strengthening academic linkages between the UK and Pakistan. He said that the 1.6 million British Pakistani community is a living bridge between the UK and Pakistan.