KP announces 1,300 scholarships for college students

Free admissions, monthly stipends included

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Photo: AFP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education department has announced 1,300 "Youth Scholarships" for students at government colleges across the province. "Students will be selected on merit," SACM KP for Higher Education Kamran Bangash told SAMAA TV. "The applicants will be given free admissions at colleges across the province along with a monthly stipend of Rs1,500." According to Bangash, this is the first time the scholarship has been extended to the entire province. Five students will be selected from every college on the basis of their performance. They will be provided yearly stipends by the Frontier Education Foundation. In September, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department launched second shift schools in 16 districts of the province. The new programme aimed to reduce the dropout ratio and balance overcrowded schools by dividing the shifts. Earlier, the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan announced scholarships for undergraduate students in Gilgit-Baltistan. The scholarship will cover the tuition fee, hostel fee, and other charges amounting to a total of Rs240,000 per year. A stipend of Rs25,000 and Rs30,000 books allowance will be awarded to students as well. Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of their score in the Aptitude Test conducted by HEC. A minimum 50% score is mandatory. The last date to apply is October 25, 2021. For more details visit the HEC website.
