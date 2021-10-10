Sunday, October 10, 2021  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1443
Financial crisis deepens in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Sukkur education boards

After depletion of funds, boards are unable to pay staff salaries

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

The financial crisis deepened in the education boards across Sindh after depletion of funds was reported in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana and Sukkur.

These boards, officials said, were unable to pay the salaries of their employees.

Chairmen of the boards fear that if the provincial government did not release funds immediately, they would be unable to compile the examination results.

Meanwhile, they also said that if work of compiling examination results was disrupted, they would be unable to announce the results while the results of the intermediate would also be delayed in Karachi.

