Faisal Sultan announces post-exam analysis for MDCAT 2021

The Pakistan Medical Commission has decided to address reservations of medical students protesting against the 2021 MDCAT results.

On Monday, Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced that a post-exam analysis of the Pakistan Medical and Dental College Admission Tests will be conducted.

“The responsibility of the analysis has been handed over to the Quaid-e-Azam University,” he said. “The reason for doing this is to ensure transparent investigations into the results.”

Dr Sultan reassured that students will be granted marks for ambiguous or vague questions.

Medical students across Islamabad have been protesting near the D-Chowk for over 10 days now. They want the PMC to re-conduct MDCAT on a single day across the country.

The protesters claimed that the data of students was stolen after the website of the private company holding the MDCAT was hacked.

“The questions in the tests were completely off the syllabus,” one of the students said. “Most of the students had bad internet connection because of which they couldn’t complete the exam.”

The future of hundreds of students is at stake,” another protester said, adding that they won’t budge unless their demands are met.

Quetta protests

Another protest was organised by medical students in Quetta. The demonstrators marched inside the Red Zone against online medical entrance exams.

Balochistan spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that a document containing students’ demands has been sent to the federal government. “The problems faced by medical students are not just restricted to Balochistan. These grievances spread to the entire country,” he added.