707 students score full marks in BISE Lahore matric exams

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education or BISE, Lahore announced the annual matriculation examination result in which 707 students achieved full marks.

This year, the passing rate was 98.56%. Surprisingly 707 students achieved 1100 marks out of 1100.

The boys of Science Group passed by 98.53% and the Arts Group boys result was 96.7% while, 99.4% of the girls passed in the Science Group and 98.58% in the Arts group.

BISE Lahore Chairman Mirza Habib stated that 292,836 students appeared in the exams, out of which, 288,617 students have passed. Students who were absent during the annual exams would be allowed to sit the special exam on December 11.

The results are available on the BISE website. Students can also check their results by sending an SMS to 80029.