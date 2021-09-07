Wardrobe police? No jeans, t-shirts at work for Islamabad teachers

Federal Directorate of Education issues dress code policy
Teachers in Islamabad won’t be allowed to wear jeans, tights, or t-shirts to work anymore. The Federal Directorate of Education has issued a dress code policy for all men and women teachers in the capital.
A letter issued by the department on Tuesday has instructed the heads of education institutions to ensure teachers “observe reasonably good measures in their physical appearance and personal hygiene”.
“This includes regular haircut, beard trimming, nail cutting, shower, and use of deodorants/perfumes,” it stated. “All the gatekeepers/chowkidars must always be in their recommended uniforms and a uniform should be introduced for support staff.”
Here is the recommended dress code:
The letter added that the research had proven that attire left an influence on the perception of the viewers, whether students or others. An outlook imposes a very positive expectation subject to the likeliness and behavioral pattern of students.
Teachers across the capital city are, however, didn’t seem entirely pleased with the new instructions.
A woman teaching at a government college in Islamabad, on condition of anonymity, told SAMAA Digital that the new rules should be applicable to students, not teachers.
“We are adults. We know personal hygiene is important. No one needs to tell us to shower, cut our nails, or apply perfume.”