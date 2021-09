More than 128,000 candidates appeared in the examination

Alina Bari from Quetta came first in the SSC board examination among women students across Balochistan.

More than 128,000 candidates appeared in the exam and 44,000 were women. Alina topped from the women while she came 11th in the province.

Her father is a doctor and she says she wants to serve humanity after completing her education. “Be it an Msc, CSS or teaching," she said. "I would want to help people and be a social worker.”